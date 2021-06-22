Papa took the brothers ahead, they didn’t even depart for 9 months and uncle left them – emotional letter from Chirag Paswan

Bihar Information Replace: Lok Janshakti Celebration (LJP) Celebration President and MP Chirag Paswan after two splits (LJP MP Chirag Paswan) Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar wrote an open letter on Tuesday. (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) However were given offended. He mentioned in his letter that his father Ram Vilas Paswan (Ram Vilas Paswan) By no means compromised with Nitish Kumar. He additionally alleged that Nitish left no probability to humiliate and politically get rid of Ram Vilas Paswan.

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag mentioned in his emotional letter that Nitish Kumar’s JDU (I GO) Has all the time labored to wreck the LJP. He wrote within the letter, ‘Within the election of February 2005, 29 of our MLAs had been damaged and on the similar time the paintings of breaking our Bihar state president was once additionally carried out. Within the 12 months 2005, within the elections held in November, it was once the JDU who did the paintings of breaking even our profitable MLA.

Chirag additional wrote, ‘The paintings of breaking even one MLA who gained in 2020 was once carried out by way of JDU. Now JD(U) has repeated its process of ‘divide and rule’ by way of breaking 5 MPs of LJP. He additional mentioned within the letter that a number of instances within the lifetime of Ram Vilas Paswan, makes an attempt had been made to politically assassinate him by way of Nitish. The department between Dalit and Mahadalit is an instance of that.

He wrote within the letter, ‘Our chief Ram Vilas Paswan ji and I by no means understood any distinction between Dalit and Mahadalit neighborhood. Unite everybody and fought for the folks of the Scheduled Castes however Nitish Kumar didn’t depart any alternative to humiliate me and my father and finish it politically. Regardless of all this, our chief Ram Vilas Paswan ji didn’t bow down.

Chirag mentioned in his four-page letter that whilst the President of the rustic, High Minister and the entire leaders of the opposition and opposition had been calling and asking about his situation when the well being of chief Ram Vilas Paswan was once deteriorating, alternatively Nitish Kumar’s pronouncing ‘his well being’ It is dangerous, do not know’ presentations their vanity.

The LJP chief additional mentioned that the fruits of humiliating our chief came about when all the way through the Rajya Sabha Nitish Kumar pressured our chief to visit him and plead with him for lend a hand, whilst it was once already within the alliance for seat-sharing. was once made up our minds. This was once introduced publicly by way of the President of the BJP.

Chirag Paswan wrote, ‘I’m wondering how expelled MPs from the birthday party can stand with an individual who all the time betrayed now not most effective our chief Ram Vilas Paswan ji but in addition the folks of Bihar.’

He additional wrote, ‘I’m certainly saddened by way of the breakdown of the circle of relatives. Papa labored his entire lifestyles to take ahead the birthday party in addition to his brothers. As of late he isn’t even 9 months long past and for his non-public ambitions he left his circle of relatives and shattered the ideology of revered Ram Vilas Paswan and went to the safe haven of an individual in opposition to whom our leaders all the time raised their voice.

Chirag Paswan wrote for the employees on the finish of his letter, 'Pals, within the coming instances, all of us must battle an extended and political and theoretical combat. This battle isn't for the life of any explicit individual however to save lots of the ideology of Ram Vilas Paswan. He promised that LJP was once ours and can stay ours.