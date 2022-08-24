“Paper Girls”: impossible that the approach of the series does not tempt you to see it

Series about time travel that has four protagonist friends. (Prime Video)



Three weeks ago, Amazon’s video streaming platform premiered one of the most moving series of the year called Paper Girls. Far from being one of the best or worst on the calendar (it’s closer to the first list), its premise can only be interesting and tempting: four girls mistakenly travel to the future with the possibility of meeting their adult versions again. At the end of the first season, the questions are few, but the main one is repeated in all cases: what would you say to your child or adult version in case you can find it?

The eight-part fiction (not yet confirmed for a second season) follows Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky) y KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) on a very special day at work. The girls are newspaper delivery girls and in the early hours of November 1, the morning after Halloween, they suffer the theft of a walkie talkie. While trying to retrieve it, they come across two armed groups in the rescue, while the sky turns purple and they end up involved in a time travel to the future.

The story begins in 1988 and continues in 2019. (Prime Video)

The story begins in 1988 and continues in 2019. The four girls are lost in the Cleveland of the future and the only one who can help them at this time is Erin herself but now an adult (Ali Wong). This after being in the crossfire between STF Underground vs. The Old Guard, faction with which they fight for temporary control. Science fiction, time travel and a plot impossible not to continue if the viewer briefly places himself in the place of the four protagonists.

The series is based on the original comic by Brian K. Vaughan y Cliff Chiang published between 2015 and 2019, while Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and Christopher C. Rogers are the showrunners. The first season does not cover the complete comic, since it is a graphic novel made up of 30 numbers. The success pushed Editorial Planeta to edit and publish the title, starting in September, with the first two numbers and for all of Latin America.

The series is based on the original comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. (Prime Video)

Once the series was presented, I must confess that I was magnetized from the first chapter with the proposal. The way in which they carry out the approach. Although it is science fiction, the little actresses build very solid characters and the idea of ​​meeting your child or adult self is really tempting. And not only because of all this mentioned, but because the series also develops it in a quite natural way. The highest points are, without a doubt, these two elements: the actions of the girls and the way in which they deal with “their futures”.

The four, as they are different characters, are related in very different ways to their adult versions, but there is the richest part of the entire first season, All relationships are built over time, without anticipating or rushing anything, and they arrive at a good time without wasting any of these stories. Not to mention the way Mac does it, but that would be getting too far ahead of the series.

The series can now be seen streaming. (Prime Video)

The weakest part of the script and story is the villains and their reasons for wanting to control time. There is something, at times, of instability in that reason. The other weakest point is the presence of science fiction through monsters and robots. Something with a lot of presence in the original work that has little prominence here. Although it is a strategic decision because it lowers costs, in the moments that appear they are quite wasted due to the quality of these visual elements. However, it does not harm the story, it does not take away its solidity or all the good things explained above.

It is almost impossible not to get hooked and place yourself on the stage in which these girls move: the possibility of reproaching your adult self or warning your younger version not to make this or that mistake. Nor can you escape connecting with the eighties nostalgia that unites her spiritually with Stranger Things, but the paths are totally different. Paper Girls of pink and blue tones, of pop music and bicycles in the best style E.T., manages to build a context, I repeat, impossible for us to feel attracted. That is their greatest achievement, not so much their end, whether or not they manage to return to their time, the reason for being is how. The trip is worth it.

Paper Girls Is available in Prime Video.

