‘Paper Ladies’ Series Based on Sci-Fi Comics Gets Amazon Greenlight

Amazon has given the greenlight to a sequence primarily based on “Paper Ladies,” the sci-fi graphic novels written by Brian Ok. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The sequence hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Tv, in affiliation with Brad Pitt’s Plan B shingle.

“Paper Ladies” follows 4 younger women who, whereas out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, change into unwittingly caught in a battle between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an journey by means of time that may save the world. As they journey between our current, the previous, and the long run — they encounter future variations of themselves and now should select to embrace or reject their destiny. The comics had been first revealed in 2015, and there have been 30 points up to now.

“Toy Story 4” author Stephany Folsom is about to pen and government produce the difference, alongside Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, who may also function co-showrunners.

“As enormous followers of what Brian and Cliff created in ‘Paper Ladies,’ we couldn’t be extra excited by the chance to deliver this unimaginable journey to life,” mentioned Folsom, Cantwell and Rogers in an announcement. “This can be a story with a lot coronary heart, and so many distinctive colours and dimensions — our honest hope shouldn’t be solely to do justice to the supply materials, however to make ‘Paper Ladies; in contrast to anything at present on TV.”

Vaughan and Chiang are additionally on board as government producers.

“We love bringing ‘Paper Ladies; to our international Amazon Prime Video viewers as an unique sequence. Brian’s beloved, broadly acclaimed and a number of Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping idea grounded by compelling characters,” added Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of tv at Amazon Studios. “We now have a fantastic partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the right inventive staff of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to deliver Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life.”