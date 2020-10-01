Pappu Yadav gave advice to Congress-RLSP, told Kushwaha – CM will be made later, first…

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Pappu Yadav, the national president of the Jan Adhikar Party, has formed a Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) with some smaller parties to contest the Bihar elections. He has invited Congress and RLSP to join this alliance. He has told RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha that you will become the Chief Minister of Bihar later, save Bihar first. Along with this, he has told the Congress that for Bihar you will have to get rid of the RJD family. Also Read – Jai Mahabharata Party to contest all 243 seats of Bihar, said- We want to enrich the farmers

Pappu Yadav was in touch with reporters on Wednesday. Taking a dig at both the NDA and the Grand Alliance, he challenged them to bring their respective affidavits and before that, they gave membership of chanting to Ansari Mahapanchayat convenor Wasim Nair Ansari and Khurshid Alam Ansari. Ansari Mahapanchayat was welcomed in the chant and said that now the rule of Bihar and Bihari will run. This organization has joined in chanting with its entire members.

Along with this, Pappu Yadav will make it a big issue in the Bihar elections in the gang rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh and then her death. On Wednesday, Pappu Yadav said that from tomorrow he will campaign against the safety of daughters. Pappu Yadav has tried to attack the BJP on the pretext of UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi.

In Patna, Pappu Yadav said that the UP government should pay a compensation of one crore to the family of the deceased girl in the incident of Hathras. He also demanded that a family member get a job. Pappu Yadav announced that he will provide assistance of two lakh rupees to the victim’s family.