Pappu Yadav issued affidavit, said- Give us a chance, this will change Bihar

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Jan Adhikar Party has released its pledge before the Bihar assembly elections. Party supremo Pappu Yadav released the affidavit of the Jan Adhikar Party in Patna with an affidavit before the First Judicial Magistrate. After issuing the pledge, Pappu Yadav said that two brothers had looted Bihar for 30 years. Today, as a servant and son of Bihar, I am just asking for a term, I will change Bihar. Also Read – When Gupteshwar Pandey, who was DGP, was told by women policemen – remove, otherwise Tanaka will give

All deputy CMs will be made from all sections Also Read – When is Bihar assembly election? When will the date come? Chief Election Commissioner told this thing

Pappu said that for the first time, through this pledge, the work of uprooting words like Forward, Backward, Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Mahadalit has been done from Bihar. There is a wonderful confluence of Bhojpuri and Maithali on this land of Virkunwar Singh, Vidyapati, Emperor Ashoka, Aryabhata. Bihar is the only such in the whole world. Describing the pledge as a document of knowledge, struggle and hard work, Pappu Yadav said that one deputy CM will be appointed from all sections to give equal rights and respect to all communities. Also Read – Big crack in Bihar NDA too! Rar in BJP-LJP, Chirag may leave alliance with seats

Scooty to give motorcycle on passing Inter in the First Division

Pappu Yadav has announced to give motorcycles and scooty to the students who pass the Inter examination first class. Assuring improvement in the health system, the Jap president said that within three years, 300 beds in every subdivision, within two and a half years, the hospitals of the block and district headquarters will be made super specialist hospitals.

Film City will be made in the name of Sushant

Announcing the creation of Film City in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput, Pappu Yadav said that today if the talented youth of Bihar are suffering neglect in other states, it is because of lack of infrastructure for sports and entertainment in Bihar.

New restoration will be done, honorarium of employees will increase

Pappu said in Patna that the increase in the honorarium of mid-day goods cooks, Vikas Mitra, Tola servants, education workers Talimi Markaz and Anganwadi workers has been done in the pledge. Apart from this, there has also been talk of increasing the amount of all types of pension including old and widow pension from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per month. Finance-less professor, guest faculty professor, tender, contract, planned employment will not be reinstated. All will be appointed permanently.