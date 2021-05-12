Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan) Wiki, Age, Biography, Pictures

Rajesh Ranjan, popularly referred to as Pappu Yadav is an Indian Baby-kisser and previous Bihar MP who received over a number of constituencies in 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2004. Pappu Yadav is recently the chief of Jan Adhikar Celebration. His spouse Ranjeet could also be MP from Supaul. He used to be observed within the information and turned into sensational for exposing the ambulance kand in Bihar towards the federal government. Jan Adhikar Celebration chief Pappu Yadav used to be arrested after he used to be detained for alleged violation of COVD-19 lockdown regulations, in Patna, Tuesday, Would possibly 11, 2021.

