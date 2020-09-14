Pappu Yadav said- Why are you taking support of PM Modi, have development done, then come to the election field alone

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief and former MP Pappu Yadav (Pappu Yadav) tried to surround Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish kUmar) on the issue of development. He said that if Nitish has worked in 15 years, then fight the elections alone. He also said, “They cannot contest elections alone, so Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) is taking recourse.” Pappu Yadav said in a press conference here that in 15 years, neither poverty was eradicated from Bihar nor did youth get employment and education and health status also did not improve. Also Read – Will Kangana campaign for BJP in Bihar, know BJP’s answer

Pappu Yadav took a sarcasm at JDU president Nitish, saying, "Nitish is the chief minister of only one district Nalanda and a caste leader. He never became the Chief Minister of Bihar and Biharis. " The chanting president said that when Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was alive, Nitish Kumar ridiculed him and is paying tribute today.

Pappu Yadav demanded that MNREGA should be extended to farmers' fields and the allowances of laborers working under this scheme should be increased. He further said, "If our party comes to power, we will connect the farmers with the MNREGA and make Bihar the center of tourism, make the safest state in the country, where the common man will live in peace." On this occasion, a large number of people took membership of Japa. During this, Pappu Yadav appointed Shoaib Jamai as the spokesperson of the Japa.