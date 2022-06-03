Papu Gómez declared his love for Lionel Messi on the networks and provoked hilarious comments from his teammates

Papu Gómez’s declaration of love to Lionel Messi (Instagram)

24 hours after the new conquest of the argentinian national team, follow the repercussions after the Finalissima that he obtained against Italy at Wembley Stadium. This time Alexander Gomez surprised with a declaration of love to Lionel Messiwhich his colleagues from the Albiceleste echoed with hilarious comments.

“You can fall in love with a person without the need to kiss him or see him every day”, It was the phrase that Papu chose and that was accompanied by a photo of La Pulga in full celebration after the 3-0 win that gave him the Champions Cup. As expected, this romantic post did not go unnoticed by his companions, who followed his game. “I love you Ale, I love you”commented Rodrigo DePaul. “I love it”, Nicholas Otamendi added. Meanwhile, Giovani Lo Celso wrote: “You went crazy, Alejandro.”

For his part, Ángel Di María, one of the heroes of the day at the legendary Wembley Stadium, published: “Wow, I love it.” Papu Gómez commented on the post with a “I deciiiiiiiiii” and it had more than 450 thousand likes and about six thousand comments.

In another publication, the Sevilla footballer dedicated some emotional words to his teammates and highlighted the great human group that was formed in the Argentine team: “A family with humility and work. We continue to accomplish things with this jersey. We add one more star and another trophy to the showcases. Proud to belong to this wonderful group. CHAMPIONS!!!”

Alexander Gomez He was one of those who most celebrated on social networks obtaining a new title with the national team. Papu uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which the footballers are seen celebrating on the bus with teasing for brazilwho won the Copa América final at the Maracaná stadium itself.

Celebrations in the bus of the Argentine National Team after consecrating themselves in La Finalissima. Another albiceleste hit: “What’s wrong with you brazuca”

For its part, Antonela Roccuzzo also chose social networks to give a loving message to her husband Lionel Messiwho first made his post on his Instagram account where he expressed his happiness and wrote: “Incredible atmosphere at Wembley and a great match for everyone to win La Finalissima 2022!”. Then Anto dedicated a publication to him on his profile on the same social network and also uploaded a story with three images with the celebrations of La Pulga and her companions.

“So happy for you my love. Let’s go Argentina. You deserve everything!Antonella wrote. The “you deserve everything” perhaps points to the maximum goal that will be the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, but also a recognition of the effort made by the Rosario star in each competition. The publication that was all the rage on the networks like all the ones he makes had 1.2 million “likes” and more than 14 thousand comments.

