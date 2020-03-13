Paradigm Closes Offices, Asks Employees to Work Remotely (EXCLUSIVE)

Paradigm Expertise Company is closing its places of work beginning Friday, sources inform Selection. There isn’t any timeframe of when they are going to be reopened however sources say it is going to be no less than a few weeks

Apart from Los Angeles, this consists of the New York, Nashville, Monterey, Calif., Chicago and Toronto places of work.

The information comes after CAA, UTA and ICM Companions additionally despatched an inner memo out to staff that their places of work could be closing and instructed staff to earn a living from home. Many believed it was solely a matter of time earlier than this occurred after a number of businesses despatched memos asking to keep away from consumer conferences and grounded journey to keep away from the unfold of coronavirus.

Right here is the interior memo that was despatched out by Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores:

Expensive Colleagues:

In response to the rising risk of the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of warning, we’re instructing all staff within the Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Monterey, Chicago, and Toronto places of work to work remotely from residence, efficient Friday, March 13. I need to notice that there aren’t any suspected instances of Coronavirus in any Paradigm workplace.

This coverage is in impact till we decide, with steering from state well being officers and the most effective obtainable data, that it’s acceptable to return to the workplace. Enterprise will proceed as common, and Paradigm will preserve regular enterprise hours all through this time.

Paradigm’s U.Okay. management will probably be issuing separate tips based mostly upon the suggestions by native well being officers.

Now we have taken this unprecedented motion to make sure the well being and security of all Paradigm staff and their households, which stays our highest precedence.

Entry to Paradigm places of work will probably be tightly restricted. Requests for restricted entry to places of work needs to be made to Human Assets and will probably be evaluated on a case-by-case foundation.

We acknowledge that this will likely trigger some inconvenience to you, however relaxation assured, our HR, IT and operations groups have been working laborious to be certain that our enterprise will proceed to run easily so we will preserve the excessive normal of consumer service we offer.

You’ll obtain extra data instantly with additional particulars and steering on working from residence, in addition to security tips and different sources.

Let’s face it, that is new and unusual territory for all of us. Our world appears to be altering by the minute, however I’m assured that our sturdy Paradigm household will work via any and all challenges collectively.

Please keep wholesome,

Sam