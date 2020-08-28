Paradigm Names Shakira Gagnier VP of Diversity and Inclusion

Govt Shakira Gagnier has been named vp of variety and inclusion at Paradigm Expertise Company, CEO Sam Gores introduced Thursday.

In her new position, Gagnier will oversee the event and execution of D&I methods that fulfill company commitments to bettering the range and improvement of its staff worldwide.

Gagnier will work with senior management, HR and the company’s administration to combine new practices, applications and processes companywide. Gagnier will assist information worker engagement, defining a transparent pathway to promotion for present workers and instituting enhanced recruiting, coaching, mentorship and improvement alternatives, an announcement stated.

“At this time is simply the primary of many steps that the management at Paradigm will take to emphasize variety and inclusion as a core worth of our company,” Gores stated. “Shakira brings a unprecedented vary of expertise working at some of the business’s most distinguished media corporations. Everybody at Paradigm shares a renewed dedication to making sure our firm higher displays the artists we signify, the audiences they entertain, and the broader world. We welcome Shakira and stay up for working together with her on this essential journey.”

Gagnier joins the company from WarnerMedia, as director of studying and improvement, the place she performed a vital position in producing the primary digital world enterprise inclusion race fairness intensive for all HR professionals throughout eight nations. Previous to WarnerMedia, Gagnier served as vp of individuals, D&I and engagement at Fullscreen Media, the place she produced the corporate’s first individuals improvement division and created IGNITE, a individuals chief program with 50% parity between male and feminine rising leaders.

“It’s thrilling to be creating this position at Paradigm and serving to all the Paradigm workforce form the long run of the corporate,” Gagnier stated. “Guiding conversations and change about office variety is one thing each firm must do, and Sam impressed me with the earnest and pressing means he spoke about this evolution being important.”

A USC grad, the chief bought her begin within the suppose tanks and NGOs of Washington, D.C. Gagnier serves as a member of LA Posse Basis, the place she identifies, recruits and trains pupil leaders to obtain full-tuition school scholarships. Gagnier additionally volunteers as a public speaker, mentor and advocate for deprived college students. She is a graduate of the Brentwood College and a member of its alumni affiliation.