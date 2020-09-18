Paradigm Permanently Lays Off 180 Employees

Paradigm has completely laid off 180 of its 600 staff, six months after these company staffers have been briefly laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores introduced the transfer in a memo to employees.

“With disappointment and disappointment, right this moment we now have knowledgeable the briefly laid off staff whom we now have not been in a position to reinstate that they are going to be transitioned to everlasting layoff,” Gores mentioned on Thursday.

“As you understand, over the past six months, we now have introduced again as a lot of our briefly laid off colleagues as we might; sadly, the profound results of the coronavirus have continued to severely influence each facet of our business and our world for longer than we had even imagined six months in the past. Consequently, we now have needed to study each facet of our enterprise and make this troublesome determination.”

In June, Paradigm secured an funding from Crescent Drive Media, an organization owned by Gores’ brother Tom Gores, and recruited business veteran Bruce Rosenblum as an funding adviser. The strikes got here as Paradigm grappled with a money movement crunch exacerbated by the coronavirus disaster.

The memo from Gores thanked these affected for his or her service to Paradigm: “As these colleagues and pals start their subsequent chapters, we want them solely one of the best. As an organization, we now have loved development for a number of many years, so for sure, this can be a troublesome day. Our values and our core are sturdy, and we’ll proceed on a targeted path, and we stay dedicated to bettering.”

The memo concluded by saying, “I acknowledge that you simply and your former colleagues have carried a heavy burden this yr, and I’m grateful for your whole contributions. All of us hope that sometime quickly, the stay and filmed leisure business will safely and wholly return. As all the time, the corporate and I stay appreciative of your dedication and dedication.”