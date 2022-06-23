Paradisiacal beaches, games with friends and nights out: the photo gallery of the vacations of the players of the Argentine national team

Lautaro Martínez with his wife (left), Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini (center) and Dibu Martínez with his friends (right)

Before resuming professional activity with their respective clubs, for what will be a semester full of excitement and expectation for the World Cup in Qatar starting in November, the footballers of the Argentine national team relax with their inner circle to recharge their batteries and prepare for what is to come. For the most part, the “Europeans” chose to stay in the Old Continent to enjoy paradisiacal beaches, exclusive yachts and night bars. But there were also exceptions to the rule.

The trio made up of Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso met in a hotel complex with complete families and pure exclusivity. Before, of course, they made a lightning trip to Argentina to visit their payments (the people from Rosario were in the Cuna de la Bandera and Paredes walked through Buenos Aires and even attended a Boca Juniors game in the Bombonera). El Fideo, who has not yet defined which club he will play for, was shown jogging on a tape. Gio and Lea took advantage of a day to practice tennis.

For its part, Emiliano Martinez he enjoys to the fullest the company of his friends in Mar del Plata, the city where he was born. walked in karting and also put on a helmet and participated in a circuit of paintball. As usual, he Dibu he lends himself every time a child asks for an autograph or photo: “It’s a very nice thing to return to Mar del Plata and have the recognition of all the kids. I’m very happy. It’s beautiful to see them, where I used to play when I was a kid. He made me remember what I suffered when I was a kid and how far away I am today. I live for them”.

Cuti Romero and a boat ride (left), Nicolás Tagliafico with a large group of family and friends in Ibiza (centre) and Giovani Lo Celso with Leandro Paredes, who formed a holiday trio with Ángel Di María (right)

Christian Romero went on a boat ride with her partner, as did the duo made up of Paulo Dybala y Joaquin Correaaccompanied by their respective girlfriends. It is worth remembering that the Jewel could soon disembark at Inter Milan, where the former Estudiantes de La Plata is and Lautaro Martinez. exactly the Toro He enjoyed some mates in the solitude of a paradisiacal beach next to his wife Agustina Gandolfo. Y Nicholas Tagliafico formed a large group of family and friends in Ibiza, where the youth of the Sub 20 also savored the night Alexander Garnacho (great figure of the team led by Javier Mascherano in the Toulon Tournament) and Matias Soule.

A few days after having rested in Rosario, Lionel Messi He traveled to Europe again with his family to witness Jordi Alba’s wedding and take vacations with a former teammate like the Spanish Cesc Fábregas. So much Leo like Antonela Roccuzzo posted different images with the Catalan midfielder and his wife Daniella Semaan, with whom they forged a close friendship for years. Beach, exclusive yacht and walks along the coast of Ibiza was the chosen plan.

To cite the main European leagues, it is worth noting that the Premier League It already has a starting date: on Friday, August 5, the first match corresponding to the first day will be played. the calendar of the Spanish league it will be known tomorrow (it will begin the weekend of Saturday, August 13). On the same date, the italian leaguewith completion in early June 2023. And Ligue 1? It will raise its curtain on the first weekend of August, with PSG visiting Clermont. Remember that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will start on November 21 and end on December 18.

MORE PLAYER HOLIDAY PHOTOS

Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoyed the heat aboard a yacht (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Leo and Anto enjoyed days off in Ibiza (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Garnacho and Soulé, partying in Ibiza

Montiel and his partner, on vacation at the beach

River’s former side and a boat ride

Alexis Mac Allister with the sun in Antigua and Barbuda

The former Argentinos Juniors and Boca, walking through the water of the Caribbean

Before arriving in Ibiza, Nicolás Tagliafico and his girlfriend Caro Calvagni enjoyed Greece

Photo show of the side and his girlfriend

Both shared several stories on Instagram

The relaxation of Nahuel Molina with his girlfriend

“Good family vacation”, the message of Angelito Correa

Juan Foyth and a particular look with platinum hair

Juan Musso’s romantic vacation with his partner

Nicolás González played football with friends

Nicolás Otamendi on a jet ski ride

Guido Rodríguez took advantage of the rest days

Tucu Correa, on vacation with Dybala and Oriana Sabatini, had a while to get tattooed

Day of activities for Dibu Martínez: paintball with his friends

The goalkeeper also went karting in Mar del Plata

Paulo Dybala, Joaquín Correa, Oriana Sabatini and Chiara Casiraghi (Photo: @paulodybala)

The look of Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini at an event in Miami

Paulo Dybala with Romeo Beckham, David’s son

De Paul accompanied Tini to her concerts in Mendoza and then they traveled to Miami

Meeting of friends: Leo and Anto with Cesc Fabregas and Daniella Semaan

