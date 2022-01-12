Paraguay announced that only those vaccinated with two doses will be able to attend the match against Uruguay for Qualifying

Paraguay is ninth with 13 points and practically no margin of error (Reuters)

The Playoffs They enter their final stage when there are only four dates left to define who will be the two selected who will accompany the Argentina Y Uruguay and which one will go to the playoffs. In this framework, one of the most compelling encounters of the next date will be the one between Paraguay and Uruguay on January 27.

For this duel the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) reported that only 50% of the capacity will be allowed in the Cerro Porteño de Asunción club stadium due to the rebound in the Covid-19 pandemic. The football arena “La Olla Monumental”, with a capacity for 43,000 spectators, hosted the final of the Copa Sudamericana between Independiente del Valle from Ecuador and Colón from Argentina (3-1) on November 9, 2019.

What’s more “Only those fans who have the complete vaccination scheme and carry the green card of the safe fan will be able to enter” specified a statement from the APF. This will run for both the Paraguayans and the Uruguayans who want to witness Diego Alonso’s debut as coach of the Uruguayan team.

The sports entity specified that spectators must wear face masks permanently and remarked that admission will be exclusive for fans with the corresponding doses against Covid-19.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto still couldn’t win as Paraguay’s coach (EFE)

The Albirroja, in ninth position with 13 points, and Uruguay, in seventh place with 16, they will play a key match for their qualification claims with a view to Qatar World Cup. The Guarani were defeated by Chile on November 11 with full capacity at the “Defensores del Chaco” stadium for the 13th date of the Playoffs and they desperately need victory in their commitment to the celestial.

The APF also set up a section of the stands for fans of Uruguay and set the equivalent of $ 100 a ticket for them.

The coronavirus produced 11 deaths in 24 hours in Paraguay, according to the latest report in effect until this Tuesday, and 3,079 new infected. The total number of deaths amounts to 16,670 since the first case was known in March 2020.

On January 27, Ecuador, which is third in the table with 23 points, will receive the leader Brazil, Y Chile, sixth with 16 units, will do the same before the Argentina, second and already classified to Qatar World Cup. Friday 28 Peru, in the repechage zone (17p) and Colombia (17p) will meet in Barranquilla, while Venezuela, last without chances, will be local to Bolivia, in the debut of José Pekerman as technical director of the Red wine.

