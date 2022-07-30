Paraguay beats Argentina 1-0 for the ticket to the 2023 World Cup in the Women’s Copa América

Argentina is looking for the last ticket to the 2023 World Cup (REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez)

The Guarani are 1-0 ahead

The Argentina team loses 1-0 against Paraguay in the Centennial Stadium of Armenia (Colombia) in the match for third place of the tournament, which will have as a prize the direct ticket to the World Cup in Australia-New Zealand which will take place in 2023. The goal was against Núñez.

It was not a good first half for the team he leads Germán Portanova. Despite having several goal options, the one that took advantage of an involuntary error by the Argentines was the Guarani team. At 39 minutes, after a corner, Stábile tried to reject the cross, but the ball bounced off Núñez and the ball entered the goal.

The national team had had three clear options to get ahead. The first was at 13′ when, after a corner kick in favor, Bonsecond headed in and Paraguayan goalkeeper Bobadilla managed to get the ball out, but Yamila Rodríguez kept the rebound. Her left footed shot hit the outside of the net.

The next dangerous play came at 28 minutes with a good joint action between Rodríguez, Banini and Jaimes, which Bonsecond defined, but the crossed ball went far from the Guarani’s goal. Only four minutes later, at 32 ‘, Núñez with a shot from outside the area, but Bobadilla took the corner.

The celebration of the Paraguayans after the goal against Núñez (REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez)

Las Albicelestes They come from losing 1-0 in the semifinals against the locals, but they still have chances to get that passport available to the maximum tournament. The winning team will join Brazil and Colombia –finalists of the Copa América–, while the defeated team will have to play a complicated playoff together with Chile in february 2023.

Argentina, which in 2006 achieved a milestone and prevented Brazil from winning all the Copa América that were played up to now from 1991 onwards, began its path in the current edition with a 4-0 defeat against the Brazilians but then recovered with goals against Peru (4-0), Uruguay (5-0) and a narrow victory against Venezuela (1-0) that allowed them to advance to the final playoffs as second in the group.

In the semifinals they put up a fight, but Colombia stepped on strong and took their passport to the final with a goal from Linda Caicedo. In any case, Argentina will maintain its status on the continent regardless of its result against the Paraguayans. taking into account that in the last seven editions that were held it always finished among the first four. In addition to the title in 2006, she was second three times (1995, 1998 and 2003), third once (2018) and fourth in two other editions (2010 and 2014).

Although the defeat in the semifinals prevented them from qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics (only played in Beijing 2008), which will have Brazil and Colombia as representatives, Portanova’s will play the Pan American Games 2023 to be held in Chile together with the host country, Paraguay y Venezuela.

However, the biggest prize is the ticket to the World Cup: Argentina played the World Cups in the United States 2003, China 2007 and France 2019, although it did not manage to pass the first phase in any of those editions. FIFA has organized this event since 1991 and Brazil is the only representative from the continent that managed to qualify for all versions, although it was never able to lift the title.

So far, in addition to hosts Australia and New Zealand, other 19 selections already got the ticket for the championship that will have 32 participants for the first time in history: Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, South Korea, Costa Rica, Denmark, Spain, United States, Philippines, France, Jamaica, Japan, Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa , Sweden, Vietnam and Zambia.

Argentina could join that group if it beats the Paraguayans this Friday and would already focus on the draw for the group stage to be held next Saturday, October 22 at the Aotea Center Conference Center in Auckland, New Zealand.

If he does not succeed, he will also be looking forward to this event but his eyes will have to move towards the complex repechage tournament to be held between February 17 and 23 next year in New Zealand and will distribute the last three tickets for the contest.

That repechage will have ten countries from the six confederations that will be divided into three pots and from there three playoff keys will be drawn. So far it is known that Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Senegal and Thailand will be part of the qualifier. A representative from Conmebol (Argentina or Paraguay), one from UEFA and the rest from Oceania (it will be Fiji or Papua New Guinea) are missing.

Paraguay is one step away from making history for local women’s football, considering that never played a World Cup and comes from drawing the group stage of the tournament in second place behind the Colombians. Those led by Marcello Maria Frigério began with a defeat against the local representative (2-4) and then beat Chile (3-2), Bolivia (2-0) and Ecuador (2-1) to advance to the decisive instances: Brazil beat them in the semifinals with a 2-0.

Las white and red They have as a prominent surname the Spanish Sevilla striker Jessica Martinez, who is the team’s top scorer with three goals. “The match against Argentina will be a final. Today we are strong and we will go out to look for that classification to the World Cup. Paraguay evolved a lot. Qualifying to the semi-finals showed great growth. This team is very special, these girls grew up together since they were little”, the Paraguayan DT pointed out.

Those of Portanova, however, have one of the most outstanding players in the tournament so far: the Boca Juniors attacker Yamila Rodriguezwho signed four so far and is second in the table of top scorers behind the Brazilian Adriana and together with another representative of the Verdeamarela (Debinha).

The great champion of the tournament will be defined this Saturday from 9:00 p.m. when Brazil and Colombia face each other in Alfonso Lopez Stadium Bucaramanga.

FORMATIONS

Argentina: Vanina Correa; Juliet Cruz, Sophia Braun, Miriam Mayorga, Eliana Stabile, Romina Nunez, , Daiana Falfan, Florence Bonsegundo; Yamila Rodriguez, Stephanie Banini and Soledad James. DT: Germán Portanova.

Paraguay: Alicia Bobadilla; Clean Fretes, Maria Martinez, Hilda Riveros, Daysy Bareiro; Camila Arrieta Gómez, Ramona Martínez, Dulce Quintana, Fanny Godoy, Fabiola Sandoval, Jessica Martínez and Rebeca Fernández. DT: Marcello Maria Frigério.

Estadio: Centenary from Armenia (Colombia)

referee: Maria Victoria Daza (Colombia)

television: Public TV (Argentina) / DirecTV / Gen (Paraguay)