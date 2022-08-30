Paraguay vetoed a bill that seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies as an industrial activity

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, vetoed this Monday a bill that seeks to recognize cryptocurrency mining as an industrial activity and, consequently, establish a percentage to set the consumption rate, among other provisions related to marketing, custody and administration of crypto assets

The bill will go up for discussion again, separately from both chambers, which will have to decide between initial approval or whether to accept the Executive’s veto.

“The legislative proposal intends, in short, to recognize the mining of crypto assets as an industrial activity”, reads the decree.

Also, refers that the document endorsed by Congress seeks to establish that the rate for cryptoactive mining “does not exceed” 15% in relation to the current industrial rate .

Likewise, it grants permits of up to five years in favor of service providers and cryptoactive miners, as well as creating a specialized unit and establishing sanctions, among other measures.

The decree states, citing a concept of the National Electric Power Administration (Come on), what Cryptoactive mining “is characterized by its high consumption of electrical energy, with intensive use of capital and low use of labor ”.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce warned in the decree that the activities that the bill seeks to promote require “a significant amount of energy that can compromise the development and expansion of an inclusive and sustainable national industry.”

For this reason, it considers that it is appropriate to categorize cryptoactive mining “as electro-intensive consumption and not as industrial consumption, because it does not generate added value.”

It even warns that if Paraguay wants to intensify crypto mining today, “in the next four years it will be forced to import electricity.”

In turn, the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) pointed out that cryptocurrencies “are not backed by any monetary authority and, therefore, their custody is not supervised.”

They also do not have protection or security mechanisms as other assets offer, adds the issuer, adding that “cryptoactives do not fulfill basic functions of money and constitute high-risk investments.”

The industry of cryptocurrencies He has had a very bad year. A devastating crash caused a loss of almost $1 trillion in the market, causing thousands of people to lose their savings. Several companies declared bankruptcy.

Now, the industry is obsessed with a possible salvation: a long-awaited update to the software of the most popular cryptocurrency platform: Ethereum, which constitutes the technological backbone of thousands of projects of this type of currency. The update, known as “the fusion”It has been won a near-mythical status after years of delays that led some experts to wonder if it would ever happen.

The merger will take place around September 15, more than eight years after it was first discussed. The change will Ethereum have a more energy-efficient infrastructure, in response to widespread criticism that the climate effect of cryptocurrencies outweighs its potential benefits.

