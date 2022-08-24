Paraguay will receive an important White House official amid the accusations against Hugo Velázquez

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Department of State for the Western Hemisphere, Mark A. Wells

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Department of State for the Western Hemisphere, Mark A. Wellswill hold a meeting in Paraguay this Wednesday to “deal with economic, commercial and security issues, for the benefit of both countries,” informed the Washington ambassador in Asunción, Marc Ostfielthrough their social networks.

“During his stay in the country, Deputy Assistant Secretary will hold meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, of the Interior, with the National Intelligence Secretariat and with the National Secretariat for the Administration of Seized and Forfeited Assets ”, indicated the diplomat.

He also reported that Wells will hold a meeting with members of the Paraguayan Congress and the private sector.

He said that this meeting reinforces “the long relationship of friendship and cooperation between our nations”.

The official visit of the US official will start this Wednesday and comes just after Washington declared Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velázquez “significantly corrupt”.

Earlier, the Minister Advisor on Security Affairs of the Presidency of Paraguay, Cecilia Pérez, when asked about the United States accusation against Velázquez, assured that Mark Wells cannot bring extradition orders with him, because “that would be given through of the Justice Department and not the State Department.”

Velázquez is accused of having offered a bribe of more than one million dollars to a public official and hindering an investigation against him, in addition to be linked to terrorism and to undermine the security of the United States.

The vice president initially responded that he would resign from the post, but ruled out doing so days later, alleging that He had no evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office had opened any case.

The United States accused Velázquez and Juan Carlos Duarte, now a former adviser to the binational entity Yacyretá (EBY), of participating “in significant acts of corruption,” including offering bribes and interfering in public processes.

However, this Tuesday, and by order of the attorney general, Sandra Quiñónez, the Public Ministry confirmed in a statement the “opening a criminal case” as a result of the accusations of the United States, since they expose “facts that could be of criminal relevance.” of the investigations The Specialized Unit for Economic Crimes and Anticorruption of the Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge.

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, referred to the case this week in an interview with Telemundo to point out that, in his opinion, “The right thing” would be for Velázquez to resign. “I do not have the power to impeach and I respect his decision,” he added next.

“If I had been in that situation, I would have resigned from the Vice Presidency of the Republic”added the head of state, who admitted that it is a painful situation and that it is not easy to manage.

Abdo Benítez ruled out that the US announcement is an interference in the internal affairs of his country, despite the criticism that this measure has aroused in some sectors.

“I don’t think it has a meddling effect. Yes, it is a clear message to a country that is a country that receives a lot of cooperation from the US, mainly in the fight against organized crime. against corruption, the strengthening of the institutional process”, pointed.

On August 22, the United States accused Velazquez Already Juan Carlos Duartenow a former adviser to the binational entity Yacyretá (EBY), to participate “in significant acts of corruption“, among them offering bribes and interference in public processes and vetoed his entry and that of his close relatives to that country.

The decision was made known after the July 22 United States accused the former president Horace Cartes for “significant acts of corruption” during his 2013-2018 term, specifically of “obstructing a transnational crime investigation involving his associate,” whose identity he did not specify.

Washington’s appointment this Tuesday forced Velázquez to abandon his presidential candidacy for the ruling Colorado Party.

