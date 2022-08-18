Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velázquez will not resign despite accusations of corruption

Hugo Velázquez (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File)

The Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velazquez, he backed down and he won’t give up despite being designated “significantly corrupt” by the United States. The politician had affirmed last Friday that he was leaving office and was also declining the candidacy for the Presidency.

“The truth is that I said I was going to resign to go out and defend myself as an ordinary citizen.. At this time, I have official confirmation that in the Public Ministry there is no investigation against me. And informally that there is no investigation in the United States either. I have information that the Public Ministry is going to ask the Embassy for the elements they say they have about the crime for which they are accusing me.”, indicated Velázquez in dialogue with ABC.

And followed: “I was afraid of an investigative setup that, thank God, didn’t show up, didn’t happen. So, minimally I have to know where I am going to defend myself and what is against me”.

He then expressed that he will resign once he can access the American complaint. “I maintain that once I see that complaint made by the ambassador, I confirm that I am going to resign and go out to defend myself as a common citizen.”; while he stressed that he will resign “ at the time the specific complaint appears ” against him.

News in development