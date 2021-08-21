Paralympic Games: what are they and what has been the performance of the Mexican delegation in its history

Perla Patricia Bárcenas, Paralympic athlete in adapted weightlifting, will represent Mexico at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

The first Paralympic Games were proposed by a neurologist from a hospital in Stoke Mandeville, Sir Ludwig Guttmann in 1948. This fact dates back to the Second World War. Soldiers who suffered serious injuries during this stage became athletes, leading to adapted sport. The doctor organized an archery competition, which was a rehabilitation program for soldiers who suffered damage to the spinal cord and this feat served as a precedent for the sporting event as it is known today.

The highest Paralympic sports fair has had several processes to be able to consolidate: the first time that the Paralympic Games were held in the same host country as the Olympic Games was in Rome in 1960 and they are also held every four years. After that, the International Paralympic Committee was established on September 22, 1989, which is governed by the following values: determination, courage, inspiration and equality.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games They will take place from September 24 to 5 and there will be 22 sports at the sports event. Badminton and taekwondo will be included in this event. Mexico will be represented by 60 athletes they will compete in eleven disciplines. The Mexican delegation It is made up of 29 women and 31 men, who will be in the sports of swimming, for powerlifting, for athletics, table tennis, for equestrian, boccia, for judo, taekwondo, for rowing, archery and triathlon.

The Mexican Paralympic delegation is ready for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Photo: Twitter / @COPAME)

After the Olympic flame was extinguished, the high-performance athletes of the Mexican delegation that represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics, was questioned for only winning 4 bronze medals and the Memes that were trends in social networks about the fourth places in Mexico are still a controversial issue, since comparisons have been made of why they win fewer medals than Paralympic athletes.

The Olympic delegation has a total of 73 medals, 13 of them are gold; 24 silver and 36 are bronze, while Paralympic representation has achieved 289 medals, of which 97 are gold medals, 90 silver and 102 bronze. These results do not have a single explanation, what is relevant is the constant work carried out in the Olympic Games and in the Paralympics by the representatives of the tricolor country.

Although in the maximum sporting fair, what determines the success of a country is the medal table, it is not only that it is taken into account, since since the creation of the Olympic Games, Baron Pierre de Courbertine, expressed one of the most human skills: the most important thing is not to win but to finish.

Someity is the mascot of the Paralympic Games. (Photo: Eugene Hoshiko / Pool via REUTERS).

The flag bearers are Amalia Pérez Vázquez and Juan Diego García López. In swimming is where there will be more representatives of the tricolor country. In the 50 meters back José Arnulfo Castorena Vélez, Diego López Díaz, Jesús Hernández Hernández, will compete in the 200 free and combined m: Gustavo Ramón Sánchez Martínez, Juan José Gutiérrez Bermúdez, Cristopher Gregorio Tronco Sánchez and Ángel de Jesús Camacho Ramírez. 100 m breaststroke and butterfly: Karina Amayrani Hernández Torres, Matilde Estefanía Alcázar Figueroa, Haidee Viviana Aceves Pérez, Naomi Somellera Mandujano and Luz Kerena López Valdés. Fabiola Ramírez Martínez and Nely Edith Miranda Herrera will compete in the 50-meter backstroke. Stefanny Rubí Cristino Zapata, will be the representative of the 400 freestyle.

