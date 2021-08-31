Paralympics Tokyo 2021: Gloria Zarza won the first silver medal for Mexico in shot impulse

Gloria Zarza silver medal in the 2021 Paralympic Games (Photo: Twitter / @Copame)

The Mexican Gloria Zarza He raised the name of Mexico by getting one more medal, this time silver in Athletics, where he also stood out for breaking his personal best.

Zarza ranked second in the category F54 bullet drive with a personal record of 8.06 meters, only below the Chilean opponent Francisca Mardones Sepúlveda who made a score of 8.33 meters, who also obtained the Paralympic record.

Below, to complete the podium, was joined by Nurkhon Kobanova of Uzbekistan with 7.77 meters that earned her the bronze medal for her nation, thus breaking her personal best.

“Mexican Gloria Zarza conquers second place in the #Bala F54 final, with a record of 8.06 meters, her personal best, in the #ParaAthletics of # Tokyo2020 #ADejarHuellaEnTokio”, wrote the National Sports Commission on its social networks .

What’s more, Gloria also passed over the previous Paralympic record, set by Liwan Yang of China at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games with 7.89 meters.

On the other hand, Mardones Sepúlveda repeated record, although its previous mark was within the World Athletics Championships in Dubai 2019, with a mark of 8.19 meters.

Missing a medal chance in the competition were Russian Mariia Bogacheva, former world record holder Liwan Yang, Flora Ugwunwa of Nigeria, Brazilian Poliana Jesús, as well as Fahila Nafati of Tunisia.

The five releases of Gloria Zarza started with a 7.47 meter that it placed her in third place, where she remained after two rounds of 7.23 and 7.13 meters; glory came on the fourth throw with 8.06 meters who carried her and kept her in the silver medal until the end. His fifth shot was 7.46 meters.

Zarza started in sports in 2013, in Toluca, State of Mexico. Her first steps were with the aim of improving her health and losing weight, but along the way she met Ricardo Robles, a coach who advised her to join the pitch.

It is currently directed by the national coach Iván Rodríguez Luna, with whom he trains five days a week at the facilities of the Mexican Commission for Sports and Physical Culture in Mexico City, Mexico.

Gloria’s debut was in the shot put, category F54 at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016, where he reached the final round and was in fourth place. A year later he performed at the 2017 London Para-Athletics World Championships, where he made it to the final and took third place.

His greatest achievement so far was after win bronze in F54 shot put at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

That same year, but in the Parapan American Games 2019 in Lima, Peru, was positioned in fourth place, but a year later it was placed in bronze after a finding in the doping tests of Sebastiana López, American opponent.

Among other awards, he has also received that of the Civil Merit Medal in the sports category in Zinacantepec, Mexico in 2020; just like him Sports Award in the State of Mexico, Mexico in 2017.

“I feel very excited, happy and more than ready to undertake the adventure in Tokyo, I am prepared because I believe that the pandemic locked us in the house and put us to the test, but not in dreams, I am still on them and looking to fulfill with my goal (…) I take up this Paralympic challenge with much more strength, since in the last Games I was one centimeter away from getting on the podium and now I am going with that goal of achieving it, I feel more prepared and ready, I am going for that medal to Tokyo ”, he said during the flag of the Mexican delegation.

