Parambir Singh stated this concerning the proof towards Anil Deshmukh, despatched a sworn statement to the Fee of Inquiry

Mumbai, Mumbai Police, IPS, Parambir Singh, Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra, Extortion Case, मुंबई: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has investigated the allegations of corruption towards former Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh. He has submitted a sworn statement ahead of the Inquiry Fee and stated that he has no different proof to proportion on this topic. Singh's recommend on Wednesday showed that the senior Indian Police Carrier (IPS) officer had submitted a sworn statement in an previous listening to of the fee.

The Maharashtra govt had in March this yr arrange a one-man fee of retired pass judgement on Justice Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe Singh's allegations towards Deshmukh. The fee issued a number of summons to Singh, however he has now not but seemed ahead of it. The fee additionally issued a bailable warrant towards him.

The fee has fined Singh 3 times for now not showing, together with Rs 5,000 in June and Rs 25,000 on two different events. Particular public prosecutor Shishir Rent, showing for the fee of inquiry, stated, "Parambir Singh has refused to provide any proof within the case rather than the letter which he had first of all despatched to the manager minister and the house minister." Heera stated that he used to be now not even able for cross-examination.

Two non-bailable warrants have been issued towards Singh final week in reference to more than a few extortion instances registered at native police stations in Mumbai and neighboring Thane district.

Days after he used to be got rid of from the publish of Mumbai Police Commissioner and despatched to the House Guards division in March this yr, Singh had written a letter to Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that Deshmukh used to be extorting cash from Mumbai eating place and bar homeowners from cops. Used to mention Deshmukh had resigned because the state house minister in April this yr. The chief of the Nationalist Congress Birthday party has again and again denied the allegations towards him.

The allegations leveled by way of Singh towards Deshmukh are being probed by way of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED on Monday arrested Deshmukh in reference to its probe right into a cash laundering case associated with extortion. He has been despatched to ED custody until November 6 on Tuesday.