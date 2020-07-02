Paramount Acquires Lee Daniels’ Billie Holiday Drama – Variety

Paramount Photos has scooped up the primary function movie made by director Lee Daniels in almost a decade, “The US vs. Billie Holiday.”

Offered by Endeavor Content material in an eight-figure deal out of Cannes’ big-spending digital market, the undertaking follows the dramatic true story of the Federal Division of Narcotics focusing on the jazz legend with a sting operation. Sierra Affinity introduced the undertaking to market.

Grammy winner Andra Day stars as Holiday, with supporting turns from Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”), Garrett Hedlund (“Nation Robust”) and Natasha Lyonne.

“One of many best jazz musicians of all time, Holiday spent a lot of her profession being adored by followers throughout the globe, all whereas federal brokers focused her with an undercover sting operation geared toward prohibiting her from singing the controversial track ‘Unusual Fruit,’” learn a gross sales announcement obtained by Variety. The track is extensively generally known as a “name to motion that may herald the trendy Civil Rights motion.”

Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks penned the script, which is utilizing “Chasing the Scream: The First & Final Days of the Battle on Medicine” by Johann Hari because the supply materials.

The movie is produced by New Slate Ventures, Lee Daniels Leisure, Roth Kirschenbaum Movies with Jordan Fudge, Lee Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Government Producers embrace Hilary Shor, Jeremy Allen, Patty Lengthy, Johann Hari, Elwes, Mark Bomback and Dennis Stratton.

