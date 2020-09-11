Paramount Footage’ Elizabeth Raposo Steps Down

Longtime Paramount Footage government Elizabeth Raposo is leaving her submit on the studio, Selection has discovered.

Raposo has served as Paramount’s president of manufacturing since 2017, the place she’s been the studio shepherd for all franchise materials and event-based mental properties. Information of Raposo’s exit was introduced by newly-minted movement image group president Emma Watts.

“Elizabeth Raposo is leaving Paramount Footage. She has been a useful a part of the Paramount household for 15 years, together with the previous three years in her position as president of manufacturing for our Movement Image group,” Watts wrote in a memo on Thursday.

Raposo labored in live performance with the likes of Lorenzo di Bonaventura, producer on the huge “Transformers” sequence. Below Jim Gianopulos, she was referred to as a extra commercial-facing government meant to counterbalance the efforts of different movement image labels like Paramount Animation and the low-budget slates of Paramount Gamers.

Watts, seen as a savior for the legendary studio, rejoined Gianopulos and different former 20th Century Fox cohorts this summer time. In her memo, she lauded Raposo’s contributions together with awards movies and household fare. Raposo’s future plans are at present unclear.

“Along with her nice style and unbelievable expertise relationships, Liz has been instrumental in lots of the firm’s previous and up to date successes, together with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ ‘Rocketman,’ ‘A Quiet Place,’ ‘Mission: Not possible—Fallout’ and Bumblebee in addition to the newest Star Trek movies and the upcoming High Gun: Maverick, amongst many others. We thank Liz wholeheartedly for her years of service and numerous contributions to the studio, and want her the perfect,” Watts concluded.