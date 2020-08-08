Paramount Pausing Noah Hawley’s ‘Star Trek’ Movie

Paramount Footage has determined to pause on making one other “Star Trek” film, 9 months after hiring “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley to jot down and direct the following installment of franchise.

The choice comes 5 weeks after the studio named former 20th Century Fox movie govt Emma Watts to be president of the Paramount Movement Image Group. Paramount had no remark. Sources indicated that Watts has put the brakes on the Hawley venture with a purpose to get extra readability on learn how to deal with the following “Star Trek” film, however added that the venture has not been ditched.

The studio had additionally been growing one other “Star Trek” venture with Quentin Tarantino producing and Mark L. Smith writing. Paramount additionally tried to launch one other “Star Trek” film in 2018 with S.J. Clarkson directing and Chris Hemsworth becoming a member of the solid.

Hawley’s venture was anticipated to see Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl City and Zoe Saldana returning to crew the usS. Enterprise. J.J. Abrams’ Unhealthy Robotic would return to supply, with Hawley additionally producing by means of his 26 Keys manufacturing banner.

Hawley, govt producer on “Fargo” and “Legion, made his characteristic movie directorial debut on “Lucy within the Sky,” which stars Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

The unique TV collection launched in 1966 and “Star Trek: The Movement Image” opened in 1979 and have become the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the yr. Paramount rebooted the franchise in 2009 with Abrams directing “Star Trek,” adopted by “Into Darkness” in 2013 and “Past” in 2016.

The following film would be the 14th movie within the franchise. Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.