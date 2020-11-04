Paramount Pictures Adapting to New Actuality, Jim Gianopulos Tells Tokyo

Delivering a keynote presentation on the opening day of TIFFCOM, Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos mentioned that the Hollywood studio is adapting to the pandemic-era actuality.

Talking Wednesday morning (native time), Gianopulos tried to strike a usually optimistic be aware, whereas additionally detailing the issues the pandemic has posed for Paramount particularly and the trade as entire. The TIFFCOM market, an adjunct to the Tokyo Worldwide Movie Competition, runs Nov. 4-6, 2020.

In frequent with different Hollywood majors, Paramount was pressured to shut down manufacturing as COVID-19 took maintain early this yr, starting with an motion sequence for the subsequent “Mission Inconceivable” movie that was scheduled to be shot in Venice. It has additionally had to push again releases to 2021, together with “A Quiet Place II” and “High Gun: Maverick.”

However work on Paramount’s animated options has proceeded since animators can work in relative isolation. Upcoming animation titles embody “Beneath the Boardwalk,” set for launch in July 2022, and “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” slated for February 2023.

The studio has additionally pushed on with post-production of its TV content material, whereas planning for future tasks. In the meantime, it has acquired new materials, with the “Cleopatra” challenge starring Gal Gadot among the many most outstanding.

In restarting manufacturing on its main titles, Gianopulos mentioned, Paramount has confronted main logistical challenges. His instance was “Mission Inconceivable 7,” which is being shot in 5 nations. “But when (“MI7” star) Tom Cruise can do the unattainable, what’s our excuse?” he joked.

Paramount, Gianopulos mentioned, has carried out “stringent security measures” to defend expertise and crew. To restrict danger as a lot as doable, crowd scenes have had be rewritten or changed, whereas extras had to put on surgical masks beneath their Venice Carnival masks.

A side of the brand new actuality that’s more durable to management was the whole closure of U.S. theaters this spring that, Gianopulos admits, “caught Hollywood off guard.” Paramount had to repeatedly postpone releases, with “High Gun: Maverick” pushed again first to December of this yr after which to July of 2021.

On the upside, nonetheless, house leisure has skilled a increase, with Paramount among the many studios benefitting.

Some abroad theatrical markets, China and Japan amongst them, have restored theatrical earnings to close to pre-pandemic ranges. However total, hard-to-predict theater closings and re-closings within the U.S., and elsewhere, “have made it tough to plan world releases,” mentioned Gianopulos.

The veteran studio government predicted that audiences will proceed to search methods of experiencing movies past the “communal expertise of coming collectively in a theater” even after the pandemic passes. A confirmed realist, Gianopulos is set to make serving these audiences a mission doable – and worthwhile.