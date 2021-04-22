Paramount Pictures Hires Mika Pryce as Senior VP of Production

Paramount Pictures has hired Mika Pryce as senior VP of production.

She begins her new position on April 26 and will report to the motion picture group’s co-presidents Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland.

“Mika has fantastic talent relationships, excellent taste and knows how to build a movie from the ground up,” Cercek and Ireland said in a statement. “We’re excited to have her bring her entrepreneurial skill set to the studio to help us tell great stories for global audiences. She is the perfect addition to our team.”

Pryce joins Paramount from Don Cheadle’s production company This Radicle Acts. During her time as head of development, she oversaw the development of several TV shows including the HBO Max series “Max,” a dark comedy about mental heath from Camilla Blackett; an adaptation of A. Lee Martinez’s 2009 fantasy fiction novel “Monster”; and “War,” about the formation of the Bloods and Crips gangs. Among feature film titles, Pryce spearheaded development of screenwriter Azia Squire’s retelling of the B.B. Alston book “Amari and the Night Brothers” for Universal Pictures.

Prior to This Radicle Acts Productions, Pryce was an executive at Universal Pictures and worked on blockbusters like “Get Out,” “Good Boys” and “Pacific Rim 2.” She also worked as an executive at the independent production company and financier Red Granite Pictures, where she had a hand in Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home,” a broad comedy starring Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell and Linda Cardellini.

An alumni of USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program, Pryce’s resume also includes Evolution Media Capital, Lionsgate International and the Warner Bros.-based Langley Park Pictures.