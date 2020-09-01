Paramount Pictures Hires Sejin Croninger

Paramount Pictures has employed veteran government Sejin Croninger as government vp of worldwide acquisitions, reporting to movement image group president Emma Watts. She replaces Syrinthia Studer, who departed earlier this yr for a Nickelodeon submit.

Croninger will start her new job on Sept. eight and oversee the worldwide content material acquisitions group, together with each theatrical and residential media acquisitions on each the home and worldwide sides, in addition to remake rights.

She will even be answerable for creating, strengthening and nurturing relationships with key content material homeowners within the acquisitions house, together with expertise brokers, world gross sales brokers, unbiased producers/manufacturing firms and licensed property rights holders. Lauren Fisher, vp of worldwide acquisitions, and Rachel Kiner, supervisor of worldwide acquisitions, will report back to Croninger.

Croninger joins Paramount from NBC Common Pictures, the place she served as senior vp of the North American content material group and performed a senior management function in launching a brand new mini indie studio underneath the Common Filmed Leisure umbrella. Previous to that, she was senior vp of worldwide acquisitions for Leisure One. Earlier posts embody acquisitions advisor for Paramount Pictures, and director of acquisitions and manufacturing for New Line Cinema.

“Sejin is an exemplary acquisitions government with a protracted and spectacular observe document,” Watts stated. “She has impeccable style, a deep properly of relationships and is as savvy as they arrive. I’m thrilled to have her onboard.”

Watts was employed on June 30, changing Wyck Godfrey, who’s transitioning again to producing movie and TV.