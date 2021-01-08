Paramount Pictures Names Daria Cercek, Michael Ireland Co-Presidents

Paramount’s movement image group president Emma Watts has bolstered her staff with two new co-presidents — Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland.

Cercek comes from New Line Cinema and can begin her put up on Jan. 11. Ireland moved to the enduring Hollywood lot final November from twentieth Century Studios.

As co-presidents of Paramount Pictures, Cercek and Ireland will work alongside Watts to supervise the slate and operations from growth by way of manufacturing, together with upcoming installments of the “Transformers” and “Star Trek” franchises. They’ll additionally work on Sandra Bullock’s “Misplaced Metropolis of D” and a sequel to the hit hybrid animation “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Each former colleagues of Watts at Fox, the chief stated she was “thrilled to be working once more with each Daria and Mike. The important thing to success is having the proper staff, and having watched Daria and Mike develop over time, I’m fairly assured their mixed creativity, enthusiasm and in depth expertise relationships might be an enormous windfall for Paramount. They consider passionately in individuals and tasks which makes for higher movies.”

At New Line, Cercek’s title was govt vice chairman of manufacturing and growth. She oversaw a variety of tasks together with Olivia Wilde’s subsequent movie “Don’t Fear Darling,” starring Florence Pugh, Harry Kinds and Chris Pine. At Fox, she served as SVP in the identical function, engaged on titles like “The Warmth” and the “X-Males” franchise. She’s additionally labored for present Netflix movie honcho Scott Stuber and former United Artists CEO Paula Wagner, starting her profession as a lit assistant at William Morris and later at CAA.

“I’m completely over the moon to be becoming a member of the unimaginable staff at Paramount, and dealing once more with a few of my most esteemed and beloved pals and colleagues. It’s really an honor to step into this function alongside Mike at such a historic studio, and to proceed the legacy of creating high notch films with world class expertise,” she stated.

Ireland graduated from USC with a level in screenwriting, and started his profession as a community govt at MTV in 2003. He joined Leonardo DiCaprio’s manufacturing firm Appian Means in 2007, the place he helped develop movies like “The Wolf of Wall Avenue.”

From Appian Means, he joined Fox the place he was most just lately senior vice chairman of manufacturing and oversaw the slate together with the upcoming Ryan Reynolds action-comedy “Free Man.”

“I wished to keep away from saying I’m thrilled and excited as a result of that’s what everybody says however I really am thrilled and excited to be reunited with Emma, Jim [Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures] and Daria at Paramount. Just like the studio itself, they’ve a historical past of embracing large concepts and taking dangers on new expertise. I couldn’t ask for something extra. I really feel like I’m dwelling,” he stated.