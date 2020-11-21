Paramount Players Hires Veteran Overbrook Executive Clarence Hammond

Paramount Players has employed former Overbrook Leisure govt Clarence Hammond as senior vice chairman of manufacturing.

Hammond will report back to Paramount Players President Jeremy Kramer and start his new place efficient Nov. 30. In his new position, Hammond will assist oversee the event and manufacturing of movies made underneath the Paramount Players label, which is concentrated on style movies from distinctive, up to date voices and properties.

Kramer, mentioned, “Along with his eye for authentic tales and a monitor report for championing proficient, up-and-coming filmmakers, Clarence will probably be an incredible addition to Players.”

Hammond spent over a decade at Overbrook Leisure, which was based by Will Smith and James Lassiter in 1998. He most not too long ago served as vice chairman of manufacturing. Throughout his tenure, Hammond developed and produced a number of tasks together with “Life in a 12 months,” starring Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne, which will probably be accessible on Amazon Prime on Thanksgiving.

Hammond most not too long ago produced “Attraction Metropolis Kings,” which was launched on HBO Max in October. The drama received a U.S. Dramatic Particular Jury Award for Ensemble Appearing at this yr’s Sundance Movie Competition.

Hammond additionally produced “Hala,” starring Geraldine Viswanathan, which premiered within the U.S. Dramatic Competitors at Sundance 2019. It was acquired by Apple TV Plus and launched because the streamer’s first narrative characteristic in December, 2019. Hammond additionally produced American Black Movie Competition Jury Award-winner “Sprinter,” which was launched domestically by FilmRise and is presently streaming on Netflix within the U.S.

“I’m honored and excited to be becoming a member of Jeremy, and the whole workforce at Players, in constructing out the banner as a bastion of authentic voices,” Hammond mentioned.

Kramer, a longtime Hollywood govt and producer, was employed a month in the past by Paramount Photos President Emma Watts, to go up Paramount Players. Watts was employed in July.