Paramount Players Wins Rights to S.A. Cosby Book ‘Razorblade Tears’

In a aggressive scenario, Paramount Players has received the adaptive rights to the brand new novel from bestselling creator S.A. Cosby.

Titled “Razorblade Tears,” the guide is about for launch this July from Flatiron Books. Cosby is the creator of “Blacktop Wasteland,” the highest vendor in thriller thrillers on Amazon in 2020, which was additionally named a New York Occasions notable guide of the yr.

“Razorblade Tears” is a Southern noir about two males who group up to search vengeance for his or her murdered sons within the face of intolerance and prejudice within the rural South, discovering redemption alongside the best way.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing the function, which has but to connect a director. Melissa Reid introduced the guide in for Jerry Bruckheimer Movies.

That is the second high-profile rating from newly minted Paramount Players President Jeremy Kramer, whose division on the iconic studio is dedicated to creating hit style movies from distinctive, up to date voices. He beforehand landed the sci-fi movie “One Night time in Compton,” to be produced by Kenya Barris. Clarence Hammond, senior vp for Players, will likely be overseeing the venture for the studio.

“Blacktop Wasteland” is being tailored by “Mudbound” co-screenwriter Virgil Williams, Selection beforehand reported. That venture is about up at Erik Feig’s PictureStart with involvement from John Legend’s manufacturing firm Get Lifted Movie Co.

Cosby’s “The Grass Beneath My Ft” received the Anthony Award for greatest quick story in 2019. Cosby is represented by Lucy Stille of Lucy Stille Literary, who brokered the deal on behalf of Josh Getzler at HG Literary.