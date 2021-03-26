Paramount Plus Buys Hulu’s ‘Everybody Is Doing Nice’ For International

“Everybody Is Doing Nice,” the comedy created by “One Tree Hill” alumni James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is heading to Paramount Plus outdoors the U.S.

The ViacomCBS-backed SVOD has picked up streaming rights to the eight-part Hulu collection for the Nordics and Latin America — a deal that marks the present’s first worldwide sale. Endeavor Content material is dealing with the U.S. and worldwide gross sales.

The comedy rolls out within the Nordics from Thursday, whereas the Latin America premiere will come later this 12 months. “Everybody Is Doing Nice” launched in January on Hulu.

Written and produced by Lafferty and Colletti, the collection follows actors Seth (Colletti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), who collectively loved the success of hit tv vampire drama “Everlasting” and, 5 years after their present has wrapped, proceed to lean on one another to navigate their skilled and private lives.

Lafferty performed lead Nathan Scott in The CW’s “One Tree Hill” for over 10 years, whereas “Laguna Seaside” star Colletti joined the present in later seasons. The comedy has parallels with their very own experiences coming off a long-running present and going through the truth of a aggressive market.

The half-hour comedy additionally stars Alexandra Park (“The Royals,” “Ben Is Again”), as Andrea Davis, a strong-willed, straight-talking expertise, who’s married to Jeremy and helps him each emotionally and financially. Park is a co-producer. Rounding out the forged is Cariba Heine (“Designated Survivor”) and Karissa Lee Staples (“S.W.A.T.”).

“Everybody Is Doing Nice” is govt produced by Ian and Eshom Nelms, Michelle Lang, Rocque Trem and Johnny Derango, with Ngoc Nguyen producing and Stuart Lafferty co-producing. James Lafferty directed the collection with Colletti on the helm for episode 6.

After a competition screening tour of the primary two episodes at occasions together with ATX TV Pageant, SeriesFest and Monte-Carlo Tv Pageant, the independently produced collection was crowdfunded by Indiegogo, permitting the manufacturing to shoot its whole first season over the course of a month.

Prentiss Fraser, govt VP of worldwide tv gross sales for Endeavor Content material, stated: “At Endeavor Content material, championing expertise, ambition and drive is core to our most elementary values. We’re so pleased with what James and Stephen have completed by activating their world fanbase, and are excited to assist the collection get seen everywhere in the world.”