Paramount Plus Streaming Plan Bows to Mixed Reviews From Wall Street

Wall Street analyst Laura Martin of Needham Co. went as far as to say “Promote Netflix to purchase ViacomCBS” after Wednesday’s marathon presentation of ViacomCBS’ plan for development within the streaming enviornment with the March 4 launch of Paramount Plus.

However Todd Juenger of Sanford Bernstein Co. is having none of it, setting his goal worth on ViacomCBS shares at $23 for a inventory that closed Wednesday at $65.63. The longtime ViacomCBS bear was not impressed with the corporate’s efforts to distinguish Paramount Plus (a rebrand of CBS All Entry) from the competitors within the U.S. by emphasizing that it’s going to ship stay information, sports activities, the stay CBS community linear feed and “a mountain” of on-demand leisure.

“Sports activities providing is simply too slender to fulfill sports activities followers. Information belongs on the Web. (Worldwide model of Paramount Plus) has neither sports activities or information. Common leisure is non-differentiated, late, and lacks the worldwide scale of aggressive choices,” Juenger wrote.

He cited ViacomCBS’ long-term debt load and the promise of additional erosion in its legacy TV operations as obstacles for establishing a giant footprint within the subsequent iteration of TV by way of direct-to-consumer streaming. ViacomCBS’ long-term debt stands at $19.7 billion, which is on the excessive aspect for a corporation that reported adjusted working revenue of $5.1 billion and free money movement of $1.9 billion for full-year 2020.

Different analysts had extra blended reactions to the almost three-and-a-half-hour presentation, led by ViacomCBS president-CEO Bob Bakish, by which ViacomCBS’ high brass detailed plans to serve up a tidal wave of recent content material, a lot of it rooted in present IP, in an effort to develop the corporate’s world direct-to-consumer subscriber base to 65 million to 75 million by 2024.

“We consider Paramount Plus stays an actual contender within the streaming wars however it’s nonetheless to be decided if it turns into a winner,” wrote JPMorgan analyst Alexia Quadrani. “Close to-term, we wouldn’t be stunned to see the inventory proceed to be rewarded for its aggressive spending plans into an outlined streaming technique, though our enthusiasm is considerably tempered by an already significant transfer forward of this investor occasion.”

As Quadrani famous, ViacomCBS shares have been on a giant run this 12 months, partially as a result of buyers have been awaiting the Feb. 24 presentation, which was held after market shut.

On Thursday, ViacomCBS shares opened increased by almost $2. However the inventory couldn’t buck the numerous broader market downturn that noticed the Dow shut down 560 factors whereas the NASDAQ, the place ViacomCBS is listed, sank 478.5 factors for the day. ViacomCBS shares have been down 4.7% on the shut of buying and selling Thursday to $62.50. That was just a little steeper than the two%-3% declines registered for the day by most of its media friends. ViacomCBS shares are up 68% for the 12 months to date.

In her analysis be aware issued Thursday, Martin defined that she sees extra upside in ViacomCBS shares than Netflix within the near-term, as a result of ViacomCBS has extra room to develop. The inventory took a giant hit as Viacom and CBS Corp. have been introduced collectively in a merger in December 2019. Martin asserted that the corporate is undervalued even at a $39 billion market cap (as of Thursday). She argued that the corporate’s streaming companies — primarily CBS All Entry and Pluto TV — are already price greater than the corporate’s market cap.

“We suggest buy of (ViacomCBS) as a result of we consider that the worth of its streaming belongings are materials and rising, and can grow to be an rising focus now that ViacomCBS will get away its streaming income individually,” she wrote.

Michael Morris of Guggenheim Companions additionally gave a vote of confidence, elevating his goal share worth to $74, from $50. He echoed the widespread sentiment amongst media biz watchers that extra consolidation is coming for the legacy media firms which have heft, however are usually not as mammoth as Disney, Comcast, AT&T or Netflix.

“We view ViacomCBS, Discovery and Fox as usually comparable, high-quality firms tackling the identical problem of navigating the buyer shift away from linear bundles towards streaming platforms,” Morris wrote. “We anticipate that buyers will largely have a look at long-term dangers and worth creation alternatives equally throughout the three companies.”

The Paramount Plus content material slate, which features a new actuality TV collection set to premiere every month in 2021, was “very spectacular,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Dan Salmon wrote. However the media conglomerate’s deal with information and sports activities content material “doesn’t align with a value-pricing technique over the long run,” he opined.

“We’re constructive on actuality, children, and the increasing Star Trek universe as differentiators, much less so information and sports activities,” Salmon wrote.

As well as, the scope of ViacomCBS’ world streaming ambitions stay “unclear at this stage,” Salmon wrote, noting that the corporate supplied solely restricted particulars on its technique for local-language productions.

MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman can be nonetheless in show-me mode. The presentation’s deal with beefing up Paramount Plus with high-wattage new and library content material raised questions on why Showtime will stay a standalone premium content material service reasonably than folding in underneath the brand new streamer.

“Whereas we consider ViacomCBS has sufficient distinctive content material (scripted + sports activities) to continue to grow Paramount Plus within the U.S. and profit from the secular shift in promoting transferring to AVOD with Pluto, we’re nonetheless cautious on the influence of Showtime OTT development on linear Showtime in addition to the anticipated continued core linear community declines for its remaining portfolio.”

Todd Spangler contributed to this report

(Pictured: ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish)