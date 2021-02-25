Paramount Plus: What’s Streaming, Pricing Plans, How to Get It

After months of buildup, ViacomCBS subsequent week is about to flip the change for Paramount Plus — its bulked-up streaming platform engineered to throw larger elbows in an more and more crowded market.

For now, the pricing gained’t change. However this summer season, the media conglomerate will decrease the entry-level value for Paramount Plus, the brand new title of the rebranded CBS All Entry.

The bottom, ad-supported tier of Paramount Plus, launching in June, will value $4.99 monthly — a greenback lower than the present entry-level CBS All Entry package deal with commercials. The total Paramount Plus premium tier with no adverts (besides in reside programming) would be the identical, at $9.99 monthly.

There’s an essential caveat, although: The $5 month-to-month plan for Paramount Plus, whereas it’s going to embody reside sports activities together with NFL video games, will exclude native CBS stations. In June, the earlier $5.99/month plan might be discontinued, however ViacomCBS stated current subscribers won’t be affected (until they cancel and resubscribe after the brand new Paramount Plus plan is launched).

The $4.99 Paramount Plus tier can have “far more content material than CBS All Entry had,” and it’s priced to maximize client attraction and advert income, Tom Ryan, CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming division, informed analysts. By eliminating CBS locals from that package deal, ViacomCBS has extra flexibility in the way it constructions distribution offers, he added.

As well as, the corporate plans to bundle Paramount Plus with different streaming packages; for instance, subscribers can have a method to buy a Showtime add-on with Paramount Plus.

Listed here are different particulars ViacomCBS introduced for the service at its investor day presentation:

What’s Paramount Plus?

It’s the brand new title for CBS All Entry, ViacomCBS’s current subscription-video service, which might be rebranded as Paramount Plus on March 4, 2021, within the U.S. The brand new model features a dramatically elevated buffet of reside sports activities, information and on-demand content material — and a queue of recent originals set to arrive within the coming months.

What’s accessible to watch?

Paramount Plus launches with a library of 30,000-plus TV episodes and greater than 2,500 motion pictures, and within the first 12 months is about to premiere 36 unique collection. It additionally will current greater than 1,000 reside sporting occasions yearly. The content material comes from CBS (together with CBS Information and CBS Sports activities) and cable community manufacturers Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Smithsonian Channel, with motion pictures from Paramount Footage, MGM and different studios.

What new programming is coming to Paramount Plus?

ViacomCBS execs tried to hammer dwelling the “mountain of leisure” mantra all through the presentation. Among the new content material coming to the service:

TV dramas and comedies: Taylor Sheridan initiatives “6666” (a “Yellowstone” spinoff) and “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner; a “Felony Minds” reboot; “Halo,” primarily based on the Xbox recreation franchise, which is transferring from Showtime coming in early 2022; a brand new collection from Kenya Baris; collection diversifications of films “The Italian Job,” “Love Story,” “Deadly Attraction,” “Parallax View,” and “Flashdance”; the seventh and closing season of Darren Star’s “Youthful” starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff; a “Frazier” revival with Kelsey Grammer; the return of “Inside Amy Schumer”; spinoffs of “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah” and “Reno: 911!”; and films primarily based on “Workaholics” and “Beavis & Butt-head.”

Taylor Sheridan initiatives “6666” (a “Yellowstone” spinoff) and “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner; a “Felony Minds” reboot; “Halo,” primarily based on the Xbox recreation franchise, which is transferring from Showtime coming in early 2022; a brand new collection from Kenya Baris; collection diversifications of films “The Italian Job,” “Love Story,” “Deadly Attraction,” “Parallax View,” and “Flashdance”; the seventh and closing season of Darren Star’s “Youthful” starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff; a “Frazier” revival with Kelsey Grammer; the return of “Inside Amy Schumer”; spinoffs of “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah” and “Reno: 911!”; and films primarily based on “Workaholics” and “Beavis & Butt-head.” Children programming: Animated collection “Star Trek: Prodigy,” together with new seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Decrease Decks”; a brand new “Rugrats” CG-animated collection; new collection set on the planet of “Avatar: The Final Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra” from Nickelodeon’s new Avatar Studios; an “iCarly” reboot; and live-action variations of “Dora the Explorer” and “The Pretty OddParents.”

Animated collection “Star Trek: Prodigy,” together with new seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Decrease Decks”; a brand new “Rugrats” CG-animated collection; new collection set on the planet of “Avatar: The Final Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra” from Nickelodeon’s new Avatar Studios; an “iCarly” reboot; and live-action variations of “Dora the Explorer” and “The Pretty OddParents.” Actuality and music: “Queen of the Universe,” a world drag queen singing competitors from producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; revivals of MTV’s ‘Behind the Music,” “Yo! MTV Raps” and “Unplugged”; and, as beforehand introduced, a reunion of “The Actual World” unique New York forged.

“Queen of the Universe,” a world drag queen singing competitors from producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; revivals of MTV’s ‘Behind the Music,” “Yo! MTV Raps” and “Unplugged”; and, as beforehand introduced, a reunion of “The Actual World” unique New York forged. Motion pictures: Paramount Footage will put many buzzy new releases on the service inside 45 days of theatrical launch, together with the upcoming “High Gun: Maverick,” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Mission: Not possible 7.” Unique movies from the studio for Paramount Plus embody a brand new “Paranormal Exercise” and a “Pet Sematary” prequel.

Will Paramount Plus be accessible exterior the U.S.?

ViacomCBS says Paramount Plus may even launch throughout 18 Latin American international locations on March 4. The Canadian model of CBS All Entry will get the brand new title on that date as nicely, however the expanded content material gained’t be accessible within the Nice White North till later within the 12 months. Paramount Plus is scheduled to debut within the Nordics on March 25 and Australia in mid-2021. For many worldwide subscribers, Paramount Plus additionally would be the dwelling to Showtime.

How do you join Paramount Plus?

The service will supply direct signups via its web site (paramountplus.com) in addition to via third-party platform companions together with Apple, Amazon and Google. Each subscription choices will embody parental management capabilities and up to six particular person profiles.

What gadgets are you able to watch Paramount Plus on?

At launch, Paramount Plus is out there for iOS and Android cellular gadgets; on Roku, Apple TV and Fireplace TV gamers; and on the net. ViacomCBS says Paramount Plus might be accessible on sensible TV platforms and recreation consoles but it surely didn’t specify companions.

What about Showtime and BET Plus?

These will proceed as separate, standalone premium streaming providers alongside their linear TV shops. Showtime, for instance, introduced a “Ray Donovan” film on Wednesday primarily based on the collection starring Liev Schreiber, which ended its seven-season run final 12 months. As well as, ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV will stay a free, ad-supported streaming service, with 43 million international lively month-to-month customers in This autumn of 2020.

Are there any particular reductions for Paramount Plus?

Prior to the official March 4 launch, ViacomCBS is providing subscribers who join a CBS All Entry annual plan a 50% low cost for the primary 12 months. Common annual pricing for the service is $59.99/12 months with adverts and $99.99/12 months with out adverts.

What about streaming CBS exhibits?

To maintain watching CBS exhibits without cost, as of March 4, customers will want to obtain a brand new CBS app. Subscribers with collaborating pay-TV companions can use their credentials to check in to the CBS app to entry their reside native station.