Paramount TV Studios’ Nicole Clemens on Managing Portfolio of Content – Variety

Nicole Clemens has been an agent, a producer and a artistic govt for a serious producer and a high community. However in her present position as president of Paramount Tv Studios, she typically features as a banker managing a portfolio of investments in TV sequence which have totally different underlying enterprise fashions.

On the most recent episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Enterprise,” Clemens discusses the expansion of Paramount’s TV manufacturing unit and the studio’s strategy to managing a roster of sequence for streaming retailers and fundamental cable. Of late the studio has taken a number of swings on growth initiatives for broadcast networks, together with a medical drama prospect at Fox with Melissa Leo on board to star.

“The concept is to have some exhibits with main upside (potential) so you may hit a house run,” Clemens stated. “Our bread and butter shouldn’t be in broadcast TV.”

The voracious urge for food of streaming platforms helped Paramount TV rev up TV manufacturing after an extended dormant interval on the studio. The so-called cost-plus licensing agreements that Netflix, Amazon and others favor imply that studios know from the beginning what degree of revenue might be realized from the present, in all however the rarest circumstances.

“They’re just like the bonds of the portfolio. There’s actually no danger however its capped upside. You undoubtedly need them,” Clemens stated.

Like each different movie and TV manufacturing firm, Paramount Tv Studios has been scrambling in current weeks to maintain as a lot work going as potential through the pandemic lockdown. Paramount had 4 sequence that have been on the cusp of debuting when the shutdowns hit in mid-March, together with Apple TV Plus’ “Defending Jacob” and “Dwelling Earlier than Darkish,” and “When the Streetlights Go On” for Quibi.

The non permanent finish of manufacturing meant hasty shutterings for a number of sequence and a USA Community pilot that have been already taking pictures or about to start lensing. The logistical course of of getting all of that organized consumed Clemens’ first three weeks of working at residence.

“We’d shut down exhibits earlier than, however we’d by no means shut down all of our exhibits within the area of one week,” Clemens stated.

Earlier than becoming a member of Paramount in September 2018, Clemens served as a manager-producer at Nameless Content, and as govt VP and head of sequence growth for FX Networks. Earlier than that she logged 16 years as an agent at ICM. In the beginning of her profession, she labored at Spelling Tv, studying the craft of storytelling from Aaron Spelling himself.

“We referred to as him ‘The Grasp,’” Clemens remembers. At Paramount, she depends on the sum complete of her business expertise to assist her navigate the altering enterprise panorama.

“That is the job that lets me take lots of my jobs and roll all of it collectively,” she stated.

“Strictly Enterprise” is Variety’s weekly podcast that includes conversations with business leaders concerning the enterprise of media and leisure. A brand new episode debuts every Wednesday and will be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.