Paranormal Activity Reboot Coming From Will Eubank, Christopher Landon

February 13, 2021
Will Eubank and Chrisotpher Landon are teaming as much as direct a brand new “Paranormal Activity” movie for Paramount Gamers, set for launch on March 4, 2022.

Eubank will helm the challenge, described as a “new, surprising retooling” of the extremely profitable franchise. Landon returns to jot down his fifth “Paranormal” film and can government produce.

Blumhouse Productions founder and CEO Jason Blum and creator Oren Peli will produce the movie with Steven Schneider as an government producer.

Paramount and Blum teamed for the unique “Paranormal Activity” in 2009, which was famously produced on a micro finances and went on to gross greater than $190 million worldwide, spawning 5 sequels.

