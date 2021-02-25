‘Paranormal Exercise’ Sequel, ‘Pet Sematary’ Debut on Paramount Plus

A sequel to “Paranormal Exercise” and a prequel to “Pet Sematary” will debut on Paramount Plus. As well as, “The In Between,” a supernatural thriller from “Chumscruber” and “The Face of Love” director Arie Posin, will even premiere on the brand new streaming service.

The movies have been developed by Paramount Gamers, the studio’s style label. Paramount is seeking to produce between 4 to 6 movies for the streaming service yearly. Paramount Plus was unveiled to buyers on Wednesday and can make its debut in March. It additionally comes because the streaming wars are heating up and media firms want to topple Netflix. Disney, WarnerMedia, Apple and Comcast have all unveiled streaming providers in latest months, whereas ViacomCBS is rebranding CBSAll Entry as Paramount Plus.

“Paranormal Exercise” might be a “new, surprising chapter” within the long-running horror collection, the studio stated. The movie is directed by Will Eubank (“Underwater”) from a script by Christopher Landon. Jason Blum, the Blumhouse maestro behind “Get Out” and “Ma,” will produce together with Oren Peli, the director of the primary movie.

“Pet Sematary” is an origins story to the Stephen King yarn concerning the risks of bringing again your canines, cats and different furry pals from the nice past. Lorenzo di Bonaventura (“Transformers”) will produce the film from a script by Jeff Buhler.

“The In Between” facilities on a teenage lady who survives a automotive accident that took the lifetime of her boyfriend. The twist comes after she begins to imagine he’s making an attempt to reconnect together with her from the after world. Joey King, Kyle Allen, John Ortiz and Kim Dickens star within the movie.

It’s unclear when the movies will make their streaming debuts.