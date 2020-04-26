‘Parasite’ director Bong greeted by applause in South Korea

“It’s been an extended journey in the US and I’m happy that it received wrapped up properly,” Bong stated, talking in Korean. “Now, I’m pleased that I can quietly return to creating, which is my fundamental occupation.”

He additionally joked that he would wash his fingers to affix the motion to defeat a brand new virus that has sickened tens of hundreds, largely in China.

“I’ll diligently wash my fingers any longer and take part in this motion to defeat coronavirus,” he stated. As of Sunday, South Korea had 29 confirmed instances of the brand new virus, which the World Well being Group has named COVID-19, referring to its origin late final yr and the coronavirus that causes it.

“Parasite” was the primary non-English-language movie to win Greatest Image in the 92-year historical past of the Academy Awards, and is the primary South Korean film to ever win an Oscar, beautiful moviemakers and followers around the globe.

Bong plans to carry a information convention with the workers and forged of “Parasite” on Wednesday in Seoul.