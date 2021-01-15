‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho to Head Jury at Venice Film Festival

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho will preside over the principle jury of the 78th Venice Film Festival in September, marking the primary time a South Korean director has been picked because the Lido’s high juror.

Bong, who doesn’t have a earlier rapport with Venice, made historical past in 2020 when “Parasite” grew to become the primary foreign-language movie to win greatest image within the practically 100-year historical past of the Academy Awards — and three different Oscars on high of that –– after successful the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2019.

“Venice Worldwide Film Festival carries with it a protracted and assorted historical past, and I’m honored to be woven into its lovely cinematic custom,” the director stated in a press release. “As president of the jury — and extra importantly as a perpetual cinephile — I’m prepared to admire and applaud all the nice movies chosen by the pageant. I’m crammed with real hope and pleasure.”

Venice inventive director Alberto Barbera within the assertion famous that “the primary merchandise of fine information relating to the 78th Venice Film Festival is that Bong Joon Ho has enthusiastically agreed to preside over the jury,” and referred to as Bong “one of the crucial genuine and authentic voices in worldwide cinema.”

“We’re immensely grateful to him for having agreed to put his ardour as a cinephile attentive, inquisitive and unprejudiced at the service of our pageant,” Barbera added. “It’s a pleasure and an honor to give you the option to share the enjoyment of this second with the numerous admirers, all through the world, of his extraordinary motion pictures.”

Recognized for weaving social points into private drama, Bong has been an icon of Korean cinema for the reason that charming however troubling “Recollections of Homicide” in 2003. “The Host” in 2006 was one in every of South Korea’s first movies to obtain $10 million in ticket gross sales, exhibiting his historical past of placing the nation on the map as a artistic powerhouse.

His science-fiction parable “Snowpiercer,” starring Chris Evans, John Damage, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, and Octavia Spencer, marked Bong’s main worldwide breakout, adopted by “Okja” in 2017. Bong was additionally named one in every of Time’s “100 Most Influential Folks of 2020.”

Venice in 2020 pulled off the exceptional feat of being the one top-tier worldwide pageant to maintain an, albeit smaller than standard, bodily version regardless of the pandemic. The occasion’s 77th version held in September, earlier than the second wave of COVID 19 struck, noticed Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed street film “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, win the Golden Lion. “Nomadland” is now anticipated to be a serious awards participant, bolstering the Lido’s standing as an prime awards season launching pad.

The 78th version of Venice is scheduled to run Sept. 1-11, 2021