‘Parasite’ Distributor Neon Promotes Elissa Federoff, Christina Zisa – Variety

U.S.-based distributor Neon has promoted Elissa Federoff to president of distribution and Christina Zisa to president of publicity.

Each Federoff and Zisa have been with Neon since its inception in January of 2017. Federoff, beforehand government VP of theatrical distribution, has been overseeing the corporate’s launch technique throughout all its titles. She beforehand held posts at The Orchard, Radius, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Lionsgate.

Zisa has been upped from government VP of publicity, in a task the place she created and applied all awards, occasions and publicity campaigns for together with “Parasite,” “Honeyland,” and “I Tonya.” She beforehand labored with Neon CEO and founder Tom Quinn at Radius.

At Neon, the pair most not too long ago labored on “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho’s thriller that made historical past on the Oscars. The movie, which landed for Academy Awards, grossed over $54 million on the home field workplace, the third-best end result ever for a overseas language movie within the U.S.

“Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa have been the cornerstone to Neon’s success since we launched,” Quinn mentioned. “In a really quick time, they’ve damaged a number of field workplace data in addition to modified the historical past of the Academy Awards without end. Personally and professionally they embody all of the issues that make Neon a novel and particular place for filmmakers and movies to thrive. Cinema’s future appears vibrant with these caretakers on the helm, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish subsequent.”

Neon’s subsequent launch is Matt Wolf’s Sundance documentary “Spaceship Earth,” which can debut subsequent month in drive-in theaters and on demand. The corporate additionally not too long ago acquired “Pig,” a thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Max Barbakow’s twisted romantic comedy “Palm Springs” with Andy Samberg, which Neon purchased with Hulu at this 12 months’s Sundance Movie Competition. Additionally on deck is Josephine Decker’s “Shirley” starring Elisabeth Moss and the documentary “Gunda,” which was directed by Viktor Kossakovsky and government produced by Joaquin Phoenix.