‘Parasite’ Wins Five Prizes at Korea’s Grand Bell Awards – Variety

Bong Joon-ho’s multi-Oscar successful “Parasite” retains successful. A yr after its triumphant Cannes debut, the movie took dwelling 5 trophies at Korea’s Daejong Awards (a.ok.a Grand Bell Awards) held in Seoul on Wednesday.

Awards included finest movie; finest director for Bong; finest supporting actress for Lee Jung-eun; finest script for Bong and Han Jin-won; and finest unique music rating for Jung Jae-il. The awards ceremony was held with out public viewers, resulting from coronavirus prevention measures.

“I miss the audiences that had been filling up the cinemas [for “Parasite” at this time last year],” stated “Parasite” producer Kwak Sin-ae as she accepted the perfect movie prize. “I hope we will overcome the onerous time and meet once more, with cinema screens in entrance of us.”

Finest actor and actress went to Lee Byung-hun for catastrophe drama “Ashfall” and Jung Yu-mi for feminist drama “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982,” respectively. It was the third time that Lee has received the perfect actor award.

“ ’Ashfall’ is a catastrophe flick, however I’ve come to suppose that the actual world wherein we live at this time is extra like a catastrophe than ever earlier than,” stated Lee. “It has been an extended whereas since we final went to cinema and watched a film.”

Finest new director went to internationally acclaimed indie drama “Home of Buzzing Hen” director Kim Bo-ra. Finest new actor and actress prizes had been picked up by Jung Hae-in (“Tune in for Love”) and Jeon Yeo-been (“After My Loss of life”).