Parasite’s Peach Scene Was Based On A Real Thing That Happened To Bong Joon-Ho’s Friend

Go away a Remark
SPOILERS forward for Parasite.
Though Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite first premiered at Cannes final spring, the South Korean film has notably change into common among the many lots this month when it took house Greatest Image on the 2020 Oscars over the likes of 1917, As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, amongst others It’s the primary non-English language movie to win the Academy’s high prize, and effectively, it deserved it.
However there’s a particular type of torture the Kim household enacts on the Parks’ housekeeper with a view to have her be a part of the complete household con that has every of them discovering work inside the home: peaches. As soon as they understand Moon-gwang has a extreme allergy to the fruit, they use it as a weapon to persuade Mrs. Park she has tuberculosis. However how within the heck did Bong Joon-ho suppose this up? Right here’s what the Oscar-winning author/director stated:
Certainly one of my school buddies had a peach allergy. All of us thought he was joking, and purchased a peach to throw at him, and his total physique turned crimson. It was all very surprising, and we felt very unhealthy. However I did not throw the peach! It wasn’t me!!
Oh, attention-grabbing. This definitely isn’t random – Bong Joon-ho has a particular reminiscence of considered one of his buddies being affected by a peach allergy, and it made its means into this 12 months’s Greatest Image. The filmmaker additionally goes out of the way in which to defend himself about not being the one to throw the peach at his good friend. He was simply accumulating info for the most important film of his profession, that’s all.
Bong Joon-ho revealed this element throughout a Reddit Q&A the place followers may ask him something. Within the thread, one other fan identified that they seen the presence of peaches in his 2003 movie Recollections of Homicide. Whereas answering inquiries to followers, Bong additionally talked about how he didn’t understand there are huge rocks in each Parasite and his 2009 film Mom. The director has truly been making films for twenty years, in the event you’re simply discovering his filmmaking. Some widespread threads are certain to come back up.
Together with successful 4 Oscars on awards night time, Parasite has change into a field workplace hit, with $224 million in worldwide earnings to date. After gaining some traction through the Academy Awards, the film elevated its presence in theaters by 234%, which is especially spectacular as a result of it was already accessible to lease/purchase on-line, and once more… it’s a international movie with subtitles.
Parasite will quickly be heading to Hulu on April 8. Plus, Bong Joon-ho and The Large Quick filmmaker Adam McKay are at present engaged on a tv collection primarily based on the film for HBO.
Add Comment