Parasite’s Peach Scene Was Based On A Real Thing That Happened To Bong Joon-Ho’s Friend

Bong Joon-ho revealed this element throughout a Reddit Q&A the place followers may ask him something. Within the thread, one other fan identified that they seen the presence of peaches in his 2003 movie Recollections of Homicide. Whereas answering inquiries to followers, Bong additionally talked about how he didn’t understand there are huge rocks in each Parasite and his 2009 film Mom. The director has truly been making films for twenty years, in the event you’re simply discovering his filmmaking. Some widespread threads are certain to come back up.