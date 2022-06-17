Paredes, intimate: the fight with Messi that they laugh at today, the stickers on PSG’s Argentine WhatsApp and Borghi’s joke that almost made him cry

The day that Paredes quarreled with Messi in a match



Leandro Paredes, At the age of 27, he became one of the important pieces within the Argentine national team. Today it’s his turn I shared the field of play both in his club and in the national team with Lionel Messi. However, a few years ago, had a strong encounter with the Money. In a relaxed chat with black boxthe man who emerged from the Boca Juniors youth academy recalled this anecdote and provided details of what the PSG locker room is like and the Scaloneta.

Last year, the team from the French capital faced Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League. During one of those games, in which the French celebrated with an aggregate of 5 to 2, a phrase from the midfielder did not sit well with Rosario, who did not hesitate to recriminate him.

“It is difficult to have him as a rival. The previous days I wondered what I do to try, in some way, to stop it. But it is very difficult. Luckily, things went well for me, ”he began his story. And then he added: “He got angry, because I had made a comment towards my classmates and he listened to me, and he got hot. It was really hot. She fucked the shit out of me, bad. I wanted to kill myself, I wanted to go home”

Despite this dispute, their bond was never affected. “Then I saw him in the National Team and he acted as if nothing had happened. He showed me what he is as a person. The relationship continued as it came. Now, when the conversation comes out, we talk about it and we laugh, but it was really hot. He wanted to kill me.”

Leandro Paredes forged a friendship with Lionel Messi (@leomessi)

During the interview, he also revealed how he went behind the scenes to convince the ’10’ to land in Paris. “We tried to convince Leo in Ibiza, after the Copa América. But he had a decision, which was to renew with his club. Then he happened what happened. The next day he went to Barcelona and the day he was traveling he told us that he was going to play with us. I told him that until he saw it, I wouldn’t believe him.”

“We have a group among the Argentines. We have stickers, there is everything. I have from Leo, and I send them to you. He laughs. I speak with stickers. Fide (Di María) also uses them a lot, but I’m the heaviest”, commented the former Chievo Verona, Empoli and Roma from Serie A with a laugh.

Continuing with the intimacy of the squad led by Lionel Scaloni, the central midfielder confessed that “Papu (Gómez) is the one who brings joy to the National Team, he’s a lot of fun” and that “Dibu (Martínez) is crazy, he doesn’t care about anything. He is crazy cute.”

With another of the albiceleste men with whom he has a strong bond is with Rodrigo De Paul. “I have a very good relationship with him, also off the pitch. We have the same mentality to play, the same way of living life. We have a very good relationship.”

“Surely it will be a very difficult group, it is a World Cup. everyone is prepared in the best way. There was never an easy World Cup, but we have to think about getting there in the best way”, he stressed. Argentina was seeded in zone C, where it will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. “There are very good teams, like France, Brazil, England, Spain, who play very well. Germany always fights up. They are teams that are going to fight”.

Other standout phrases:

His beginnings in Boca and the joke that Bichi Borghi played on him:

“It was amazing and weird. He was a boy, he was 15 years old. My coach called me and he told me that he had to introduce me to First Division. It was a dream come true, but one that I did not expect at such a young age. Bichi Borghi was the technician. He screwed me over. On the board he said that he had to introduce me to the gym. He came later and says to me ‘what are you doing here?’ I saw my name on the board and he said that he had to introduce me here. He asks me what my name is and I tell him. And he tells me ‘they must have made a mistake, can you wait outside?’ At that moment the world fell apart. I was out of the gym for 10 seconds, which for me was four or five hours. He came out again and told me it was a joke, that he come in and introduce me. At that moment I wanted to cry, go home, I didn’t know what to do.

“The other day I saw Battaglia and he reminded me of an anecdote. In the first training session I did with Primera, Bichi Borghi wanted to see how he reacted to a kick. He made a meeting so that someone could kick me as soon as the game started. They told me that the Chaco Insaurralde raised his hand, but he told him ‘no you, you’re very stupid’. And he told Battaglia. I found out later. The first one I played Battaglia lifted me up in the air”.

His landing at PSG:

“I had the opportunity to change to an important club, where there were players of the highest level, and I think it was not to be missed. At that moment Zenit didn’t want to let me go, but I knew I couldn’t let her go. I spoke with the coach, who had played there. I told him that these opportunities do not always appear. And that helped it go.

“Many ask me about the ego issue in the locker room, but we are lucky that there are very humble people, winners, who want to continue winning things. That is important. I enjoy my teammates and sharing things with them”.

