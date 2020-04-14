Parents of nurse who treated Boris Johnson ‘exceptionally proud’ – video

The fogeys of a New Zealand nurse working throughout the NHS who cared for Boris Johnson while he was in sanatorium with coronavirus have talked about they’re ‘exceptionally proud’ of their daughter. Jenny McGee’s of us, Mike and Caroline, talked about: ‘She has knowledgeable us it doesn’t matter what affected individual she’s taking a look after, that’s what she does and I merely to search out it implausible.’

NHS nurse from New Zealand ‘blown away’ via Boris Johnson’s thanks

Boris Johnson leaves sanatorium as he continues restoration from coronavirus

Proceed finding out…

