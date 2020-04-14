General News

Parents of nurse who treated Boris Johnson ‘exceptionally proud’ – video

April 14, 2020
1 Min Read




46 minutes in the past
Information Articles

The fogeys of a New Zealand nurse working throughout the NHS who cared for Boris Johnson while he was in sanatorium with coronavirus have talked about they’re ‘exceptionally proud’ of their daughter. Jenny McGee’s of us, Mike and Caroline, talked about: ‘She has knowledgeable us it doesn’t matter what affected individual she’s taking a look after, that’s what she does and I merely to search out it implausible.’

  • NHS nurse from New Zealand ‘blown away’ via Boris Johnson’s thanks
  • Boris Johnson leaves sanatorium as he continues restoration from coronavirus

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment