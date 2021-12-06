If you like to bet anywhere and anytime, bookmaker Parimatch is the right solution for you! Parimatch India is among the leading sports betting platforms, and on this site you will find a great interface and many features that allow you to bet on various sports events. Find out about all the benefits and features of the betting site in the Parimatch review.

If you like betting on sports in real time, you will have a lot of fun playing on this site. At Parimatch, you can bet on all sports from cricket to tennis tournaments in India, England, Australia and around the world. You can also bet on soccer events, horse racing and cyber sports.

Install the bookmaker’s mobile app on your Android or iOS phone. This app has an intuitive interface and all the features of the full computer version of the site.

Parimatch India review

Parimatch bookmaker provides players with a betting line for 25+ sports disciplines, it covers almost all significant tournaments in the world. Among the available sports and cyber sports are soccer, hockey, volleyball, tennis, basketball, UFC, handball, volleyball, Dota 2 and CS: GO.

Soccer

The website of the bookmaker daily presents hundreds of soccer events. You can bet before the matches and in LIVE mode. In the table of events the most expected meetings of the best soccer teams, as well as unique matches taking place at the regional or local level. You can bet on the friendly matches of clubs from different countries at the site, the results of which can be watched live.

Tennis

Betting on tennis on Parimatch is one of the most popular directions among beginners and among professional players. Sporting events in this sport have an attractive lineup of sports betting with high odds. The overall table shows not only the most popular events, but also exclusive meetings of tennis players of regional or even local level.

Hockey

Parimatch offers all hockey fans to bet on this sport with high betting odds, which attracts the attention of many players.

The variety of hockey standings deserves special attention. Here there are the most expected matches of the current season and rare team meetings, of which many have not even heard.

Basketball

Basketball betting on the Parimatch India platform has a lot of undeniable advantages over other bookmakers. Currently, Parimatch accepts bets on the following events:

WNBA Women’s National Basketball Association;

North American professional men’s NBA leagues;

Asian, American and European FIBA games.

Esports

The administration of the bookmaker offers all users several formats of sports events: Best of 1, Best of 2, Best of 3 and others. The number in the name reflects the total number of matches in which the team must win, that is, you can bet on a certain number of wins.

To date, at Parimatch you can bet on the following cyber sports disciplines:

Dota 2 / League of Legends.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Starcraft 2.

HearthStone.

Overwatch.

World of Tanks.

Boxing

Bookmaker pays attention to almost all important fights among professionals, regularly updating the selection of current events for betting.

A player can bet on the victory of one of the two boxers or choose a draw. The latter is quite rare in practice, but the risk is justified by very good odds. In addition, you can try to predict the duration of the confrontation.

MMA

Parimatch India pays special attention to the most popular UFC MMA fights – there is a separate line for the events of this organization, and you can bet on absolutely all fights. At the same time, the possibilities for betting are almost unlimited. In addition to the victory of a fighter, you can try to guess at which round an early victory will be obtained, how the next round will start, and many other betting options.

Live streaming

Watch all new sports matches and tournaments streamed online in real time. Watch tennis, soccer, volleyball, basketball, UFC and even ice hockey on Parimatch. Thanks to the streaming features built into the platform, it’s one of the best betting platforms available online.

Parimatch Casino

In addition to esports events, you should know that Parimatch also has a large LIVE casino on its platform, allowing you to enjoy various casino games with real players and dealers all over the world. You can bet in slots as well as in special games such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette and poker, anytime, anywhere.

Match Statistics

Even if you can’t find a live match broadcast, you can still keep track of current event statistics. The Parimatch app and website will provide you with live match analysis and stats, which means you can constantly monitor your favorite team’s results and bet on matches accordingly.

Cashout

To wrap up our Parimatch India review, it is important to note that it has all the professional cashout features, which helps users save themselves from unnecessary losses, as you can withdraw your money before the match is over. Thus, this feature allows players to protect themselves from losing a lot of money if your bet loses.