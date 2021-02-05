Paris Hilton Inks Three-Year iHeartMedia Podcast Deal

Paris Hilton is leaping into the podcast biz in a three-year take care of iHeartMedia — and the influencer and entrepreneur goes to provide micro-podcasts for social media along with longer-form exhibits.

Below the pact, Hilton and iHeartRadio will produce a brand new podcast/social media hybrid format, dubbed “PodPosts,” which can comprise short-form audio clips in podcast feeds.

Hilton’s first podcast sequence, “This Is Paris,” is about to launch Feb. 22. Hosted by Hilton herself, the podcast sequence will mix “playful, emotional and genuine scripted, scheduled episodes” in addition to spontaneous, shorter “social” audio episodes every week between segments, in line with iHeartRadio. She’ll interview friends and focus on matters equivalent to magnificence, wellness, style, popular culture, journey, entrepreneurship and relationships.

Below the deal between iHeartMedia and Hilton’s newly launched audio firm, London Audio, Hilton and Bruce Gersh will produce six extra podcasts for the iHeartRadio Podcast Community over the subsequent three years.

“Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I’m excited to companion with iHeartMedia to convey my sequence and plenty of others to such a various viewers,” Hilton mentioned in a press release. “They convey the artistic platform and scale to assist me additional join with tens of millions of followers the world over.”

“This Is Paris” shall be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Community, which hosts greater than 750 unique podcasts with over 250 million downloads every month.

“Paris is among the unique innovators in what has come to be referred to as ‘influencer content material’ and has genuinely new, edgy concepts on the way to convey that fashion and perspective to the podcast medium,” mentioned Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Community.

Since starring in 2003-07 actuality present “The Easy Life,” Hilton has pursued a variety of endeavors as a DJ, designer, recording artist, philanthropist, host, actress, mannequin and creator. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Leisure, which includes 45 branded shops and 19 product strains.

Most not too long ago, Hilton was the topic of YouTube unique documentary “This Is Paris,” which bowed final fall. Within the movie, she revealed abuses she suffered as a teen, and since its premiere she has advocated assist for Breaking Code Silence, a company created to eradicate the abuse of youngsters in systemically abusive establishments.