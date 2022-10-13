Paris Hilton recounted that she was sexually abused when she was sent to a Utah high school

Paris Hilton poses inside the US Capitol, where she attended a press conference organized by the First Focus Campaign for Children to discuss legislation “to establish a Bill of Rights to protect children placed in group care” ( REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File)



Celebrity Paris Hilton revealed in a new interview the horrors she endured while attending Provo Canyon School in Utah in 1998.

The great-granddaughter of the hotel magnate, Conrad Hilton, explained that the nightmare began in his high school days, in New York, where he became “addicted to night life. I felt like the queen of the night. That’s where I really became Paris.”

Worried, her parents first punished her by locking her in her room and taking her phone away, but when that didn’t work they sent her to “schools of emotional growth”, like Provo Canyon located in Utah.

Hell was greater there, “the worst of the worst”, in which he only spent 11 months in 1998.

According to Paris, they took away her belongings and when she tried to escape they brutally beat her in front of other boys.

Paris Hilton wipes her eyes after speaking at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Hilton has been speaking out about abuse she says she suffered at a Utah boarding school in the 1990s and testified before state lawmakers weighing new regulations for the industry. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



The millionaire believes that the staff of that school enjoyed with “torturing children and seeing them naked.” In addition, in a recent interview with the New York Times, she confessed that staff members forcibly “performed cervical exams” on her and other students.

“Very late at night, this would be around 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take me and other girls into this room and do medical tests on us,” Hilton said.

In addition, he claimed that “didn’t even go to a doctor”but “it was a couple of different staff members who made us lie on the table and they put their fingers inside us”.

“But it’s turning back time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that it was definitely sexual abuse”.

“I cried as they held me down and said: ‘¡No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Calm down. Stop fighting or you’ll go to Obs’,” Hilton wrote, adding: “It’s important to talk about these painful times so you can heal and help end this abuse.”.

According to Page Six, representatives for Provo Canyon did not immediately respond for comment on the allegations.

The mistreatment of Paris in that place would have included the prescribe pills, like the rest of the students, but she hid them in a napkin so as not to take them.

As if it were a prison, according to Hilton, when they discovered that she was not taking her medications, they put her in isolation. “They would make people take off their clothes and go in there for about 20 hours. I felt like I was going crazy. Someone was in the other room, there was like a straitjacket. … I was freezing, I was starving, I was alone. I was scared.”

Once he came of age, Paris was able to free himself from that martyrdom and returned home without saying a word to his family about what he experienced there.

“After being in that school, I didn’t want anyone to know, I didn’t want to be ashamed that I was so obsessed with looking perfect on the outside.”

The celebrity partnered with Unsilenced.org and Breaking Code Silence in May to urge federal action against these facilities, speaking alongside 200 other survivors in Washington, DC. (YouTube Capture: Today)

In 2020, the “Stars Are Blind” artist released the documentary “The Is Paris”, painting a larger picture of her troubled youth and traumatic boarding school experience.

Paris discussed her struggles at school along with three of her former classmates who corroborated the heiress’ claims of abuse. The now successful businesswoman shared in the documentary that the attendees were force-fed with drugssubjected to restraints as punishment and sometimes thrown into solitary confinement for up to “20 hours a day,” he commented in the Page Six note.

The outlet confirmed that the “House of Wax” actress partnered with Unsilenced.org and Breaking Code Silence in May to urge that federal action is taken against these facilitiestalking with others 200 survivors a Washington, DC.

Paris has worked with lawmakers to push through legislation, including the “Troubled Teen” Industry Act, SB127, which became law in 2021. The bill was intended to increase government oversight of Utah youth residential treatment centers.

In May, he visited Washington with lawmakers to support the federal Congregate Care Accountability Act, which is intended to further investigate alleged abuse at these facilities, as well as create a Youth in Congregate Care Bill of Rights.

