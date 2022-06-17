Paris Saint Germain began negotiations for a cover before the imminent departure of Pochettino: who is Christophe Galtier

Christophe Galtier, one of the most weighted coaches in France (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

In Paris Saint Germain seems to be advanced the exit of a Mauricio Pochettino that lowered the curtain of the last season believing in its continuity. Although it has not yet been officially announced, the Argentine coach would be fired and receive financial compensation of between 15 and 20 million euros. The Parisians have just hired the Portuguese Luis Campos as a sports advisor (replacing the Brazilian Leonardo) and he has a target for the bench: Christophe Galtier.

When all the cannons pointed at Zinedine Zidane for the bench of the capital (the Brazilian Thiago Motta, the German Joachim Löw, the Italian Antonio Conte and the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo also sound), Galtier’s alternative began to take more and more strength in the last few hours. This was reported by the newspaper Le Parisien, which detailed that President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had direct contact with the Nice president, Jean-Pierre Rivèreto consult you about your contractual condition in the institution.

Luis Campos knows Galtier in depth since together they landed in Lille in 2017 and achieved great results. After saving it from relegation in the first season, they were runners-up in 2019 and finished fourth in 2020. The story closed with a flourish in 2020/2021, when the Dogos They snatched the Ligue 1 champion center from PSG with the peculiarity that Campos had left six months before the consecration.

Galtier greets Pochettino in a match between PSG and Lille last year in the Parc des Princes (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

“It is the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one that is taking shape in the capital with the very likely arrival of the French champion coach at Lille in 2021. Galtier has agreed to sign for PSG, and even enthusiastically. For him it is the challenge of his life, and nothing seems to be able to oppose this marriage although, in the upper echelons of the club, they have been dreaming of Zidane for a long time, ”the situation was described in the French newspaper.

Galtier has a link to Nice until June 2023, although those from the Côte d’Azur are clear that they will not be able to retain him if PSG sticks their noses. “If they want it, they should not delay”, warned the sports director of Nice, Julien Fournier, regarding the chance of the Parisians to take the DT. It transpired that the Qatari sheikhs have already approved a millionaire offer with a bond until 2024 for him.

THE HISTORY OF CHRISTOPHE GALTIER

This 55-year-old Marseillais had a long career as a footballer in the French league. He debuted in 1985 with the jersey of the Olympic Marseillewhere he played for two seasons before being signed by Lille, site where three remained. In Toulouse achieved continuity for three years and then experienced a year in Angers and another in Nimes Olympicprior to his return to Marseille and as a prelude to his latest journeys as a professional in Monza (promotion of Italy) and Liaoning Yuandong (China).

Galtier was champion of Ligue 1 with Lille (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Immediately after hanging up his boots, he developed a master’s degree in coaching as an aide-de-camp for a decade. In France he was at Olympique de Marseille, Bastia, Sochaux, Olympique de Lyon and Saint Etienne, while he also added experiences abroad with Aris Thessaloniki (Greece), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) and Portsmouth (England), working in the shadow of renowned coaches such as the Brazilian Abel Bragathe Spanish Xavier Clement and the French Bernard Casoni y Alain Perrineven being an interim on some of those teams.

He registered a pearl in his record as a coach: in his first year as an assistant at Marseille, he attacked Marcelo Gallardo (then Monaco’s number 10) in the tunnel during halftime of a match and received a 6-month ban. The scandal took on national significance. In the book Gallardo Monumentalthe current River coach remembered that episode: “The first half ended… and we went into the tunnel. At that time it was not customary to go out all together. And here comes the ambush. It turns out that there were some guys from private security at the tunnel door… I was one of the last to enter the tunnel and when I got in I felt a ‘pack’, as if something was closing, and indeed the security guards had cut off the entrance into the tunnel… Inside was Galtier waiting for me. He spoke to me a little in Spanish, he kind of grabbed my hair, I made a fool of myself, I took it off, and when I take it off I see out of the corner that he is going to throw a pineapple and I elbow him in the middle of the face . There a security guy grabbed me from behind, with an arm around my neck, the Marseille players came and started hitting me from the front without stopping… I don’t know, it must have been about 15 or 20 seconds that they kicked me and kicked me everywhere”.

After that embarrassing episode, Galtier tried to lower his profile. In 2009 he became coach of the Saint Etienne succeeding Perrin and spent no less than eight seasons at the head of the Alps team. In general, he had good campaigns (except for the first year in which he finished 17th, he always ranked between fourth and tenth place) and embroidered the star of the French League Cup in the 2012/2013. He competed in four editions of the Europa League and did not pass the 16th final.

Lille looked at Galtier at the end of 2017 to replace Marcelo Bielsa and with him on the bench sealed the permanence in the top French division. In 2018/2019 and without a big budget, Galette (as he is nicknamed) turned his team into the great revelation placing them behind PSG as runners-up. During that campaign the Dogos They beat Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint Germain 5-1. And he once again had a great performance in the league that was interrupted with ten dates remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic (he finished in fourth place).

Although he was at fault internationally, being eliminated (without wins) in the first round of the Champions League and later in the round of 16 of the Europa League, Lille gave the big blow in France by snatching the title from PSG in 2020/2021, laurel that catapulted Galtier to be considered one of the best strategists in the local environment. Nice took note of his performance and hired him for the season that just ended, in which las Eagles they finished in fifth place (They deducted a point for incidents, which is why they agreed to the Conference League and not the Europa League).

