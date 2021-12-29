Paris Saint Germain began the purification of its squad and confirmed the departure of its first star

Rafinha celebrates the French Cup with Neymar (Photo: REUTERS)

To a club full of stars as it is today the Paris Saint Germain It is difficult for him to distribute the minutes so that everyone is happy. Faced with the overpopulation of footballers that the French team has from the midfield forward, the leaders decided to begin to lighten the amount and now The departure of the first player was confirmed a few days before 2022: Rafinha returned to La Liga in Spain.

In an official statement, PSG detailed the loan: “The Brazilian midfielder will be loaned to Real Sociedad until June 30, 2022. Trained at FC Barcelona, ​​Rafinha signed his first professional contract in 2011. Brazilian international since 2015, he also distinguished himself with the Brazilian team by winning the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Since his arrival in October 2020, the paulista has played 39 games and delivered 7 assists with the red and blue jersey. Paris Saint-Germain wish Rafinha a very good second half of the season with Real Sociedad ”.

The steering wheel, brother of Thiago Alcantara, thus returns to Spain after having played for Barcelona and Celta de Vigo, before joining Inter Milan in Serie A. Currently, Real Sociedad occupies sixth place in the local championship and is classified for the 16th final of the Europa League where they will be measured against German Leipzig.

During his presentation, he clarified that the “ambition to play” was one of the things that seduced him to emigrate: “La Real proposes to always play on the attack, they want to have possession and the ball, and they want to win every game. The important thing is that he is able to compete against all teams, and that is very attractive. I feel good physically, my debut will be a matter of adaptation, but I want to have minutes as soon as possible ”.

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico is the next candidate to leave the club (Photo: REUTERS)

Who has all the tickets to be the next to leave Paris is the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who has been relegated in the consideration for having in front of him two goalkeepers of the stature of the Costa Rican Keylor Navas and the young italian Gianluigi Donnarumma. The club will also insist on the defender’s departure Layvin Kurzawa, who has already expressed his refusal to leave in previous transfer windows, something that cost him his presence in team matches.

However, the most important name near the exit doors is Mauro Icardi. The main objective of PSG with the Argentine forward is to recover the 50 million euros they invested to sign him from Inter Milan. Currently, this value has been devalued and the main interested in hiring him is Juventus. The issue is that from Turin they do not think about buying it, but about proposing a hand-to-hand barter for the Brazilian Arthur Melo. But bringing another midfielder after letting Rafinha go to Real Sociedad does not make sense for the French club’s transfer market.

The final word will remain with Mauricio Pochettino who already has Icardi Angel Di Maria as the main relief wheels of the impressive offensive trident starring Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. In fact, the coach was very appreciative of Mauro in his last press conferences, which would open the doors for him to continue in Paris.

