Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid, the match that had it all

A game a la carte. A match that had it all. This round of 16 tie of the Champions League Come in Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid came with the best poster: a real fight of stars. With the protagonists of Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Leo Messi, in what some titled, the “Star Wars Episodio I” of soccer.

For PSG, the visit of the most successful club in Europe was a true crusade, but presented as a gala night. Nothing could overshadow it, not even the intermittent Parisian drizzle. This game, its display and spectacularity, brought together the figures with Golden Ballbut also to those who could surely get to lift it.

Empowered with the attributes of a special evening, the fans were not out of tune. The locals, “the Parisians”, that usually fill the surrounding bars, they repeat a ceremonious preview, washed down with beers, chants and gifts. The people of Madrid, somewhat noisier and in crowds, ran into two barriers: language and health. Everyone had to carry the coronavirus vaccine pass to enter.

Against Real Madrid, in the first leg, Mauricio Pochettino decided to replace the same presentation that achieved the victory against Lille. The sports summit has a lot at stake for the Argentine coach who hoped to twist the criticism for the poor performance of the team of Qatari capitals, at least so far.

In the previous one, the climate was marked by a wave of expectations. For the French, moreover, the duel was between two “K”s: Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé. After the departure of the great Thierry Henry, the young forward of the Parisian team, the great successor, is expected to be the next signing of the Madrid club.

The Parc des Princes Stadium, located in the southwest of the city of Paris, in the 16th district of the French capital, was prepared at the height of a huge stage for a spectacular treat. A ceremony where each team looked for the possibility to start and advance in the tournament.

The game started on time with a multicolored party in the stands of the premises. With resales that touched the 1000 euros for a last place. The whistle of the referee Daniele Orsato, who officiated at night, did not have the complacency of the Parisians. The Italian was present during their loss to Bayern Munich in the 2020 edition final and more recently during the setback with Manchester City.

The first half seemed, at least in the comments of the large presence of local and international reporters, who gave full capacity to the press spaces, with a slight inclination in favor of the red and blue team. So it was, when at 5 minutes, Mbappé had his attempt. A first stage where the Parisians seized the ball and starred, in the space of Real Madrid.

But, it was at 20, when the Frenchman ran into Thibault Courtois, where he had the clearest chance to open the scoring. Almost, at the end of the first chapter, the meringues draw attention to PSG. First sketch to understand that the counterattack could be what marks another somewhat more balanced time. It was Vinicius who found a header by Casemiro from a corner, although over goalkeeper Donnarumma. In this way, the first 45 minutes of the match passed.

The second half could not give more than what he gave. The tension always rose. Although it seemed again somewhat unbalanced, to the benefit of the locals, the team from the Spanish capital came out determined to revalidate the forecasts that gave it as a probable winner.

It was almost with the last breath, when Mbappé would become the protagonist of the summit

Mbappé falls down the left side and overtakes Carvajal, who makes a mistake. The referee signals the foul and the penalty. And as promised it was a night with all the seasonings. Messi, fail! The Argentine star, the flea, responsible for hitting the ball, shoots although it is blocked by the Madrid goalkeeper.

Much more happened. Everything happened. But it was almost with the last breath, when Mbappé would become the protagonist of the summit. With the magic of Neymar, the Frenchman keeps the ball and goes up with his right to hit hard from inside. His shot is slightly blocked by Valverde and he gets between Courtois’s legs, finally defeated. It is when the Park explodes.

Parisian fans had been waiting three years for a Champions League finals match at their stadium. After the disappointments, the night kept its promises. Despite the cold, wind and rain, the match definitely had a very special flavor. PSG have never won this cup. Hopes are still alive, at least tonight in Paris.

