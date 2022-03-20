Paris Saint Germain reported that Lionel Messi has a “flu syndrome” and will not play against AS Monaco

The Argentine received instructions for a few days of rest (Photo: Reuters)

The matches after the elimination of the Champions League has only one goal Paris Saint Germain: to conquer her League 1 smoothly as an offering for the fans. The first adventure after the catastrophe was with a landslide against Bordeaux and this Sunday there is a new test against the always difficult AS Monaco. Although if something was missing Mauricio Pochettino to make the task a bit more complex, It is the loss of Lionel Messi due to a flu picture.

The Argentine star 34 years, who throughout the championship could not visit the cities of Brest, Metz, Bordeaux, Lyon, will not be able to be in Monaco this weekend either. On the eve of the trip to Principality, the flea he was absent again in training this Saturday morning. And since the Rosario was not present on Friday either, the PSG reported a flu syndrome and the club’s medical staff advised him to stay at home to rest and recover.

Little less than a week after being, together with Neymar and Mauricio Pochettinotaken as the focal point of the boos of the public of the Princes Park in each of his interventions, the captain of the Albiceleste will miss his thirteenth game with the team from the French capital. What’s more, Messi You won’t be the only one staying home this Sunday: Ángel Di María has a hamstring injury, he trained separately and will not travel tomorrow.

Di María will not be against Monaco either, Verratti returns after a suspension and Bernat will return to training with the group next week (Photo: Reuters)

Another one who received an update on his fitness was Sergio Ramos. During the last practice, he started on the green grass with his teammates. But so much inactivity takes its toll quickly and the medical body assured that he is still physically weak to make his comeback on the pitch. His reunion with the competition is planned after the FIFA window.

Cured of your eye infection, Andrew Herrera He will not resume training until after the cut. Layvin Kurzawawho was suffering from lower back pain, will resume next week with the performance department and as for Juan Bernatinjured in a calf, will return to training with the group at the beginning of next week.

But it’s not all bad news for Pochettino ahead of the confrontation corresponding to the date 29 from League 1. In addition to Neymar and Kylian Mbappéwhich you can count on tomorrow in the luxurious Louis-II Stadiumthe Argentine coach will also count on the return of Marco Verrattisanctioned last week during the win against Bordeux and that he is ready to show all his talent on the field of play.

