Park Beyond plays on another level of madness by bringing back a 2007 LucasArts game that I thought I forgot

If you know me, you will know that the tycoon y Strategy games with a certain touch of management, they are not unknown to me. I like why fool us. It is a genre that I like. I will even say more, it is a genre that is my guilty pleasure, and although these proposals do not always end up dazzling me, I spend huge amounts of hours on them just because I feel enormously attracted to them. That is what has happened with Park Beyond, a game that I was able to play 2 weeks ago thanks to a key decided by Bandai Namco in a trial version that has taken me to the clouds, to then throw me with sudden force.

It’s not that I didn’t like it, on the contrary, in fact it made me think if journalism is my dream job or is the try roller coasters and live that strength, adrenaline and thinking “what am I doing up here” before falling. Park Beyond is an ABC of tycoon as a genre within the video game. Limbic Entertainment’s work does not bring anything new in this regard and this was the fear I had. That said, if we stay here, if we only scratch the surface, we’ll be missing out on a game that seeks to go beyond and plays on a new terrain: lo absurd as a method to reach more players. And he was not the only one.

Do you remember a LucasArts game based on this same concept? The Limbic Entertainment studio seeks to rescue that already classic Thrillville: Off the Rails, leaving aside the trifles. That 2007 game sought to mix the genre of tycoon and construction with a striking open world set in a theme park. Back then, what I might have considered boring today, was an idea very interesting that not only let your imagination fly, but encouraged us to try those crazy things. What would an inventor be without some risk and madness?

With this game I have remembered a great classic from my childhood, and with that I am already happy

Everything falls within the illogicality of a dream. A roller coaster where you get shot up in a missile? Done. A giant animatronic octopus in a fish tank? If possible. I have only been able to play a minimal part of what Park Beyond proposes for its launch in 2023but it is that absurd and irrational way of making the NPCs who come to your park and yourself have a good time, which has caught my attention very pleasantly.





Most tycoons y city builders of style allow us to enjoy our creations within clearly differentiated parameters, those of logic and physics. Cities Skylines, for example – a game in which I have invested huge amounts of hours, I am not hiding – follows this premise without letting us go beyond what is possible and, when you want to do it, the game is not prepared for it. Building a huge wall dividing an ocean over the heads of citizens has no palpable role in the game. Park Beyond wants you to let go y enjoy like a child in a dream environment, and it’s almost the only thing I ask of this type of game: simplicity and fun.

Thrillville: Off the Rails was a game forgotten in my memory that I played on a PC with 1 GB of RAM, so with that I tell you everything. What I see in this project of that game with more than 15 years of life is that it lets us fly free and that it is the curiosity the one that makes us move forward. I have felt a greater interest in the game than many others tycoons just to see what “nonsense” they’ll let me build next and how I can monetize it.





Even so, there is a fine line that Park Beyond does not cross and that is that of the impossible. Yes, it does not allow us to enjoy 100% with a kilometric descent in the mountain after more than 5 minutes of climbing because, reasonably, the visitors to the park will fly away and, obviously, they will die. It is not a violent game, nor do we want to go bankrupt, but I assure you that this “wide sleeve” that leaves us to do what we want, tunnels, impossible turns, even roller coasters within the city, is more than enough.

Its tycoon or management facet is not as rich or deep as one might expect

With this first test that I have been able to access, I have lost the fear of the tough competition that Planet Coaster will be. I’m not as adept at the “amusement park tycoon” subgenre as I’d like, but that 2016 piece seemed like reached the zenith of what can be asked of a video game of this theme. I understand the difficulties of a game of this style. What can you bring new to the table that will make players go “oh, I have to play this one”? Is a difficult question within a very limited gender. Park Beyond enters with an overwhelming force by letting our imagination fly and turning our dream of having an amusement park into just that, a dream, something unreal, beautiful and, above all, fun.